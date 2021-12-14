Bottled Water Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2028 | Nestlé S.A., The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bottled water is water that has been purified or is free of contamination and is packaged in bottles. This can be either carbonated or not. Plastic or glass is used to make the packaging. Bottled water is the most portable and convenient source of water.Coherent Market Insights has added a new market research report to the database, providing an in-depth examination of the Bottled Water market. The study's goal is to provide data on global market growth projections based on current and historical industry growth estimates, as well as the most recent Bottled Water market scenario. The true data in the report is based on both broad research definitions and more specific research definitions. Data-driven insights are an excellent way to delve deeper into various aspects of Bottled Water. This enables users to further improve their strategies.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: Nestlé S.A., The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Danone S.A., Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC, and The Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd...

Market Dynamics :

The bottled water market is expected to expand due to rising demand for carbonated beverages, flavoured and functional water. For example, Coherent Market Insights predicts that the global flavoured and functional water market will reach US$ 70.32 billion by 2025, up from US$ 29.01 billion in 2017.Furthermore, rising awareness of health issues such as obesity as a result of carbonated drink consumption, particularly among teenagers and young adults, is expected to drive the growth of still drinks, thereby assisting the growth of the bottled water market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence of obesity affected approximately 93.3 million adults in the United States in 2015-2016, accounting for 39.8 percent of the total U.S. population. Furthermore, according to the 2014 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), two out of every three Americans are overweight or obese.



About Coherent Market Insights:-

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

