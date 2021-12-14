Laboratory Centrifuges Market Study Report Based on Company Profile , Key Vendor , Future Growth And Outlook 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Major prevalence of blood disorders and rising focus on clinical research are major factors fueling revenue growth of global laboratory centrifuges market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- laboratory centrifuges market size is expected to reach USD 1.45 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global laboratory centrifuges market revenue growth is significantly driven by increasing biological research activities, introduction of innovative products such as high-speed centrifuges, rising number of research centers, and major prevalence of diseases such as HIV and hepatitis. Centrifugation process is used to separate particles from a liquid sample depending on their shape, size, density, viscosity of medium, and rotor speed. Laboratory centrifuge instruments consist of an electric motor that spins around the fixed axis by using centrifugal force perpendicular to the fixed axis. Centrifuge devices follow several ultra-centrifugal separation techniques such as ultrafiltration, density gradient, pelleting, phase separation, and isopycnic as per application requirement.

Laboratory Centrifuges market that offers key insights about the regional and global scope of the Laboratory Centrifuges market. It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH, Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG, Kubota Corporation, Koki Holdings Co., Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., NuAire, and Sartorius. and others as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Laboratory Centrifuges market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Laboratory Centrifuges market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

The report further segments the global Laboratory Centrifuges market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global laboratory centrifuges market based on product, model, usage, rotor design, application, end-use, and regions:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Equipment

Multipurpose Centrifuges

Ultracentrifuges

Micro centrifuges

Mini centrifuges

Other

Accessories

Rotors

Tubes

Centrifuge Bottles

Buckets

Plates

Others

Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Benchtop Centrifuges

Floor-standing Centrifuges

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

General Purpose Centrifuges

Preclinical Centrifuges

Clinical Centrifuges

Rotor Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fixed-angle Rotors

Vertical Rotors

Swinging-bucket Rotors

Others

Application Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Diagnostics

Cellomics

Genomics

Microbiology

Blood Component Separation

Proteomics

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutions

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

