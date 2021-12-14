GCC Smart Lighting Market Report 2021-2026: Industry Share, Size, Growth and Forecast
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GCC smart lighting market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% during 2021-2026, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.
Smart lighting refers to the lighting technology that functions through software solutions. It requires the users to connect to a smart home assistant application to control the lighting remotely. It is widely utilized in commercial, residential and industrial spaces as it offers a longer service life and saves energy significantly.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Trends
The market in the GCC region is primarily driven by the increasing investments by public and private agencies in infrastructural development projects. Along with this, substantial growth in the tourism sector is also providing a boost to the demand for smart lighting across the region. Additionally, continual technological advancements in the GCC region, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with these lighting solutions, are providing an impetus to the market growth further. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, inflating disposable incomes of the masses and numerous government initiatives toward smart city development, are also contributing to the market growth.
Market Segmentation
Breakup by Offering
Hardware
Lights and Luminaires
Lighting Controls
Software
Services
Design and Engineering
Installation
Post-Installation
Breakup by Communication Technology:
Wired Technology
Wireless Technology
Breakup by Installation Type:
New Installation
Retrofit Installation
Breakup by Light Source:
LED Lamps
Fluorescent Lamps
Compact Fluorescent Lamps
High Intensity Discharge Lamps
Others
Breakup by Application:
Commercial
Residential
Public Infrastructure
Others
Breakup by Region:
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Oman
Kuwait
Bahrain
Qatar
