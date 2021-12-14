GCC Smart Lighting Market Report 2021-2026: Industry Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

GCC Smart Lighting Market Share

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GCC smart lighting market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% during 2021-2026, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

Smart lighting refers to the lighting technology that functions through software solutions. It requires the users to connect to a smart home assistant application to control the lighting remotely. It is widely utilized in commercial, residential and industrial spaces as it offers a longer service life and saves energy significantly.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Request to get sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-smart-lighting-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The market in the GCC region is primarily driven by the increasing investments by public and private agencies in infrastructural development projects. Along with this, substantial growth in the tourism sector is also providing a boost to the demand for smart lighting across the region. Additionally, continual technological advancements in the GCC region, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with these lighting solutions, are providing an impetus to the market growth further. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, inflating disposable incomes of the masses and numerous government initiatives toward smart city development, are also contributing to the market growth.

Browse full report with TOC's: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-smart-lighting-market

Market Segmentation

Breakup by Offering

Hardware

Lights and Luminaires

Lighting Controls

Software

Services

Design and Engineering

Installation

Post-Installation



Breakup by Communication Technology:



Wired Technology

Wireless Technology



Breakup by Installation Type:



New Installation

Retrofit Installation



Breakup by Light Source:

LED Lamps

Fluorescent Lamps

Compact Fluorescent Lamps

High Intensity Discharge Lamps

Others

Breakup by Application:

Commercial

Residential

Public Infrastructure

Others



Breakup by Region:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Qatar

Browse related reports:

LED Downlight Market Report: https://bit.ly/3yxCzEg

Japan LED Market Report: https://bit.ly/3vbCy69

Philippines LED Market Report: https://bit.ly/3bLUyfO

Flash LED Market Report: https://bit.ly/2SGCaOM

Safety Switches Market Report: http://bit.ly/2HDtXUM

Torque Sensor Market Report: https://bit.ly/3lGPeO5

Power Cables Market Report: https://bit.ly/3ya3c1l

GCC Grow Light Market Report: https://bit.ly/320uxHE

India Grow Light Market Report: https://bit.ly/3DTncqG

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal