Global Vaccine Management Software Market-Forecasts to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Vaccine Management Software Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 17.2% from 2021 to 2026. The rising importance of mass vaccination, increasing demand for pediatric vaccination due to growing population, increasing infectious disease cases across both developed and developing nations have helped integrate information technology and healthcare industry.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Vaccine Management Software Market - Forecast to 2026 


Key Market Insights

  • As per the model outlook, the point solution is expected to grow the fastest in the market from 2021 to 2026.
  • The managed service segment is expected to be the largest segment in the market from 2021 to 2026 as per the service segmentation
  • Based on the application outlook, the reporting and analytics is expected to be growing the fastest in the market from 2021 to 2026
  • North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the vaccine management software market from 2021 to 2026
  • Deloitte, Infosys Technologies, Accenture, Salesforce, Conduent, UL, Omnisys, PreCheck, ServiceNow, IBM, Qualtrics, Cority, Pomelo Health, ArbiMed, VaxCare Corp., PinPoint US, ID.me, GaiaDigits, 1Health, CoVerified, Crowe Global, HasHealth, Kogniz, HealthMatrix Technologies, and Microsoft among others are the key players in the vaccine management software market.

Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Platform Solution
  • Point Solution

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Inventory Management
  • Patient Management
  • Real-time Activity Tracking
  • Reporting and Analytics
  • Others

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Managed Service
  • Professional Service

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Public End-User
  • Private End-User

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

