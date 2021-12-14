Global Vaccine Management Software Market-Forecasts to 2026

Deloitte, Infosys Technologies, Accenture, Salesforce, Conduent, UL, Omnisys, PreCheck, ServiceNow, IBM, Qualtrics, Cority, Pomelo Health, ArbiMed, VaxCare Corp., PinPoint US, ID.me, GaiaDigits, 1Health, CoVerified, Crowe Global, HasHealth, Kogniz, HealthMatrix Technologies, and Microsoft among others are the key players in the vaccine management software market.

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Vaccine Management Software Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 17.2% from 2021 to 2026. The rising importance of mass vaccination, increasing demand for pediatric vaccination due to growing population, increasing infectious disease cases across both developed and developing nations have helped integrate information technology and healthcare industry.







Key Market Insights

As per the model outlook, the point solution is expected to grow the fastest in the market from 2021 to 2026.

The managed service segment is expected to be the largest segment in the market from 2021 to 2026 as per the service segmentation

Based on the application outlook, the reporting and analytics is expected to be growing the fastest in the market from 2021 to 2026

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the vaccine management software market from 2021 to 2026

Deloitte, Infosys Technologies, Accenture, Salesforce, Conduent, UL, Omnisys, PreCheck, ServiceNow, IBM, Qualtrics, Cority, Pomelo Health, ArbiMed, VaxCare Corp., PinPoint US, ID.me, GaiaDigits, 1Health, CoVerified, Crowe Global, HasHealth, Kogniz, HealthMatrix Technologies, and Microsoft among others are the key players in the vaccine management software market.





Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Platform Solution

Point Solution

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Inventory Management

Patient Management

Real-time Activity Tracking

Reporting and Analytics

Others



Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Managed Service

Professional Service

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Public End-User

Private End-User

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





