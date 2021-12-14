Aircraft Electric Brake Control System Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis | Culver Props Inc., Cato Manufacturing

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

Aircraft electric brake control system, which are generally installed on commercial and commuter aircraft, provide a number of advantages over the more traditional fan control methods. The most important advantage provided by an electric-braking system is that it uses real-time data feeds from the onboard computers to trigger the actuators, thereby lessening the need for pilots to control the system manually. Additionally, the system provides a host of advanced features that greatly reduce the potential for human error such as automatic braking and anti-lock braking, gear selection, speed limits, and regenerative braking. The most widely used remote data feeds from these systems are collected through satellites in geostationary synchronous orbit around the Earth. Further, aircraft electric brakes can prevent aircraft tires from cracking, reducing fuel consumption, and noise while braking, especially when at maximum speed.

Drivers & Trends

Growing number of aircraft deliveries due to increasing air traffic is a prime factor propelling growth of the aircraft electric brake control system market. According to ICAO’s preliminary compilation of annual global statistics, the total number of passengers carried on scheduled services rose to 4.5 billion in 2019, which is 3.6 percent higher than the previous year, while the number of departures reached 38.3 million in 2019, a 1.7 percent increase.

Increasing focus of airlines to reduce operational and maintenance costs as it will increase the revenue generation is projected to uplift growth of the market. Aircraft with the new electric brake control system as it has a longer shelf life as compared to hydraulic one is again expected to foster growth of the market.

Regional Classification

The Aircraft Electric Brake Control System market is divided into five areas, each with its own development possibilities and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created through extensive research and analysis, as well as examination of numerous elements that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social condition. It also includes a complete analysis of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing elements, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

