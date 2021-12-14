Glycerin Market Size, Share, Growth and Trends Till 2028 | Emery Oleochemicals, IOI Oleochemicals, Godrej Industries

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glycerin, also known as glycerol, is a trihydroxyalcohol. It is an odourless, viscous, colourless to slightly brown liquid with a sweet flavour. It is primarily produced as a byproduct of two industrial processes: hydrolysis and transesterification of fatty acids. Glycerin is used in a wide range of applications, including beauty and personal care products, as well as food and beverages, because it provides moisturising, emulsifying, and sweetening properties to the products.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: Emery Oleochemicals, IOI Oleochemicals, Godrej Industries, Wilmar International, P&G Chemicals, Kao Corporation, Cargill, Incorporated, Avril Group, Croda International Plc, Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co., Ltd, and Twin Rivers Technologies, Inc...

Market Trends:

Glycerin, both refined and unrefined, is used in pharmaceutical, home care, and cosmetic products. Glycerin is used in product formulations to increase density, viscosity, and freezing point. Global growth in end-use industries for refined glycerin is expected to boost glycerin demand over the forecast period. According to the Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai and the Economic Department of the Government of India, the Indian beauty and personal care industry was valued at approximately US$ 7.0 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately US$ 10.0 billion by 2021.

However, stringent government regulations imposed on glycerin production to ensure safety and quality are expected to have a negative impact on market growth over the forecast period.

Buy Now and 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟓-𝟑𝟎% 𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝟑𝟏 𝐝𝐞𝐜 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3066



