Wireless Visual Cortical Stimulator Market Detailed In Recent Development by end of 2028

Wireless Visual Cortical Stimulator Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A wireless visual cortical stimulator is an electrical stimulation device that targets the brain's sensory receptors. The technology works by stimulating neurons in the visual cortex. The market for a wireless visual cortex stimulator is growing at a steady rate, with the U.S. FDA approving two new products in 2013. Aside from these products, there are a variety of other options in the market. In addition to focusing on the eye, there are other options, including implantable devices. One of the main barriers to the growth of the Wireless Visual Cortical Stimulator market is the limited adoption and availability of alternative treatment options.

On October 26, 2016, Second Sight, announced its first implantation in a 30-year blind patient to provide human proof for the ongoing development of Orion I Visual Cortical Prosthesis (Orion I), wireless visual cortical stimulator. In 2013, the U.S. FDA approved Second Sight’s Argus II System, a visual cortical stimulator that provides electrical stimulation that bypasses defunct retinal cells to stimulate viable cells. The difference between Orion I and Argus II System is that Orion I uses wireless technology. The device allows restoring vision to patients completely blind due to glaucoma, cancer, diabetic retinopathy or trauma cases. The first implantation proved that the device perceive and localize individual light spots with no side effects associated with it. It is rare that all technological development offers string opportunity, though the first human test of Orion I, wireless visual cortical stimulator proved to be able to treat visually impaired patients with no side effects. The company expects to submit the application to the FDA in early 2017 for the initial completion of clinical trial of the complete system.

Wireless visual cortical stimulator market is segmented on the basis of indication type and end users. On the basis of indication type, the market is segmented into cancer, diabetic retinopathy, trauma, glaucoma, and other indication. Diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma segments are expected to contribute major share to the overall market. ON the basis of end user, the visual cortical stimulator market is segmented into hospital, ambulatory surgical centers, emergency care units, specialized clinics, and others

The global wireless visual cortical stimulator is projected to experience significant growth owing to increasing number of diabetic retinopathy cases reported worldwide. It is the fifth-most common cause of preventable blindness and moderate to severe visual impairment. In 2010, an estimated 285 million people worldwide suffered from diabetes. The growing trauma cases and cancer cases are projected to create lucrative growth opportunity for wireless visual cortical stimulator manufacturers and developers.

The growing concern with blindness owing to diabetes and governments or organizations initiatives to rising awareness among patients regarding blindness treatment through campaigns and national diabetes awareness programs to act as a fuel to the growth of wireless visual cortical stimulator market. In October 2016, Kasturba Heath Society, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in India initiated diabetic care program to prevent blindness from diabetic retinopathy aimed to create awareness and prevent blindness from diabetic retinopathy. The CDC’s Vision Health Initiative (VHI) is one such initiative started by Center for Disease Control and Prevention aimed to develop more effective network for vision loss prevention and eye health promotion. The presence of other alternative treatment methods such as medication, visual cortical stimulator device is again projected hinder growth of wireless visual cortical stimulator. The time span for FDA approval and time required for adoption of device is expected to hinder the overall growth of wireless visual cortical stimulator industry. North America and Europe are projected to be major revenue generation market owing to being early adopters of novel technologies.

Global Wireless Visual Cortical Stimulator Market Taxonomy

The global market is classified on the basis of following segments:

• Indication Type:

o Cancer

o Diabetic Retinopathy

o Trauma

o Glaucoma

o Others

• End Users:

o Hospital

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Emergency Care Units

o Specialized Clinics

o Others

