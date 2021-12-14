Workspace-as-a-Service Market Size 2021 Grow at CAGR of 14.6% Forecast To 2027 | Vmware Inc., Getronics, Unisys

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

As workspaces are becoming service-based and hosted off-site with the help of third-party infrastructure, the virtual workspace as a service sector is on the brink to see an escalation in the coming years. Furthermore, as workspaces become service-based, companies will need fewer hardware and software resources to host a Workspace on the cloud. As well, workspaces on the cloud will enable users to gain access to corporate data at the same time that they gain access to other users' data, irrespective of their physical location. As a result, companies will be able to maximize the efficiency and scalability of their business infrastructures, while simultaneously reducing operational costs. As most modern Workspaces on the cloud will be fully customizable and cloud-based, users will have the freedom and the control to customize the workspace as per their requirements. In a nutshell, Workspaces on the cloud offer a robust set of tools to support all departments and staff members to leverage the cloud while saving money on maintenance fees and hardware/software costs.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Amazon Web Services Inc.

· Citrix Systems Inc.

· Microsoft Corporation

· Tech Mahindra

· Vmware Inc.

· Colt Technology Services

· Econocomy Group

· Getronics

· Independence It Corporation

· Unisys

Drivers & Trends

The market forecasts in the Workspace-as-a-service industry are based on established research and assumptions based on current drivers and trends. As a result, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and data for every aspect of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future potential, new developments, and more. To acquire a firm grasp on the total market, several possible growth factors and hazards are assessed.

Regional Classification

The Workspace-as-a-service market is divided into five areas, each with its own development possibilities and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created through extensive research and analysis, as well as examination of numerous elements that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social condition. It also includes a complete analysis of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing elements, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.

Method of Research

The study presents first-hand information gathered by key stakeholders through quantitative and qualitative assessments based on the Porter's Five Force Model's criteria. It elucidates macroeconomic statistics, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a deeper knowledge of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) were conducted. The data included in the study has gone through a multi-step verification process to ensure both the validity and quality of the information presented. The legitimacy of the valuations and market segmentation is also ensured using bottom-up and top-down methodologies.

Key Takeaways:

- The size of the global workspace-as-a-service market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 14.6%, owing to increasing small and medium enterprises in the world. For instance, according to reports from the Parliament of the United Kingdom, in 2020 there were around 6 million SMEs in the United Kingdom.

- North America is expected to hold a major share of the global workspace-as-a-service market, owing to the increasing prevalence of small businesses in the region. For instance, according to United States Trade Representative, there are more than 30 million SMEs in the region.

- The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global workspace-as-a-service market, owing to the increasing expansion of small businesses and startups in developing nations such as India. For instance, according to Evoma Business Centre Bangalore, in 2018 there were around 50,000 startups in India.

