Managed Wi-Fi Market Size Projected To Reach USD 14.96 Billion at CAGR of 15.0%, By 2028

Managed Wi-Fi Market Size – USD 4.73 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.0%, Market Trends – High demand for Wi-Fi enabled devices such as smartphones.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in adoption of mobility services by enterprises and rapid deployment of Wi-Fi in public venues is propelling the growth of the market.

The global managed Wi-Fi market is forecast to reach USD 14.96 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The managed Wi-Fi solution market is gaining traction due to the increasing demand in enterprise mobility services and an increase in the deployment of public Wi-Fi in several physical venues. Growth in the number of devices that require Wi-Fi is also creating a demand for the market. Demand for smart devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, and consoles are rising at a rapid rate leading to a pressing need for high-speed internet.

In the past decade, the scenario for WLAN has changed dramatically. Form managing few access points (AP) to providing hotspots for several employees in an office, the Wi-Fi is now expected to cover the whole enterprise, which may have hundred to thousand users. To manage the high scale demand for wireless connectivity, enterprises are hiring professionals to manage their Wireless LAN. Cloud-based Wi-Fi provides ample opportunity for the growth of the market. The service providers manage the entire WLAN ecosystem remotely ensuring a secure, stress-free Wi-Fi network.

Factors limiting the growth of the market are lack of standards for interconnectivity and interoperability.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Wi-Fi managed services held a market share of ~53% in the year 2020. Increase in demand for professionals to handle the rising number of wireless internet users are fuelling the demand for the market.

• Managed Wi-Fi is a reliable and quick wireless service with several features to improve the company’s workforce performance and provide greater visitor engagement. Network consulting segment held a market share of ~26% in the year 2020.

• Enterprises opt to outsource Wi-Fi management from a different source only if they are sure that the management company will provide a secure and reliable network. Protection of confidential data and their employee’s privacy is paramount for the enterprise. Network security segment held a market share of ~29% in the year 2020.

• On the basis of infrastructure, installation, and provisioning held the largest market share of ~41% in the year 2020 and is forecast to have the highest growth rate of 15.4% during the period 2019-2020.

• Transportation and Logistics are increasingly adopting managed Wi-Fi services. The wireless technology finds several applications such as communication, tracking, inventory, distribution, and storage, among others in the transportation sector. Real-time tracking is crucial in this business. The segment held a market share of ~14% in the year 2020.

• Banking, financial services, and insurance require a very secure Wi-Fi connection to protect the highly confidential information regarding its clients. This sector is forecast to hold a market share of ~16% in the year 2020.

• North America held the largest market share of ~29% in the year 2020. The region is opting for managed Wi-Fi solution to improve their core business with quick and easy deployment, improved performance with limited CAPEX and minimum OPEX, thereby providing secure connectivity to their employees.

• Key participants include Cisco Systems, Vodafone, Aruba, Purple, Fujitsu, Mojo Networks, WiFi Sparks, Rogers Communication, Verizon, and Comcast Business, among others.

Market Segmentation:

The global Managed Wi-Fi market report covers a detailed analysis of the market segmentation to provide key insights into the scope of the market expansion. The global Managed Wi-Fi market has been segregated on the basis of product types, applications, end-users, and key regions of the industry.

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Solution

• Services

Networking Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Network Security

• Network Planning and Designing

• Network Consulting

• Others

Infrastructure Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Survey and Analysis

• Installation and Provisioning

• Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Manufacturing

• IT & Telecommunications

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Education

• Retail

• Government and Public Sector

• Transportation and Logistics

Regional Analysis:

The regional bifurcation of the Managed Wi-Fi market report is a comprehensive segment that covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics and offers critical insights on import/export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, revenue share, market size, market share, industry analysis, production and consumption patterns, and the current and emerging trends of each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to confer a better understanding of the market.

The prominent geographical regions of the market include:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. Customization is available on the report; please connect with us to know more. Our team will make sure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

