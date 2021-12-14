Psychic Readings Online with Psychic Sofa

Psychic Sofa Update Brings You Real-Time Notifications

/EIN News/ -- MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychic Sofa is the UK’s leading online psychic reading platform. With live psychics ready and waiting to chat, the Psychic Sofa website has just seen a new update that makes sure you’ll never miss out on speaking with your favourite mediums, tarot readers and more.

The easy-to-use site, lets users scroll through a plethora of psychics, including mediums, angel card readers, tarot card readers, clairvoyants and more. Simply note your chosen psychic’s PIN and call the premium rate number to get connected and begin your spiritual journey with them.

What’s New at Psychic Sofa?

The latest site update includes useful notifications for any psychics that are currently online but busy on a call with another user. Instead of having to check back later and potentially missing your chance, you can now click the newly installed ‘bell’ icon by the psychic’s name, and you’ll get a simple pop-up window explaining what to do next.

Simply enter your mobile number in the pop-up and Psychic Sofa will send you a single text alert as soon as your chosen psychic next becomes available. This is a free service from Psychic Sofa, so you will not be charged for the single text, you will not receive any follow up texts and your number will not be used for any other purpose or shared with any other parties.

The latest update also includes a simple ‘like’ icon next to each psychic’s name, allowing logged-in members of Psychic Sofa to build a personalised list of their favourite readers. Making it easier than ever to find a reader – and fast.

The last update for 2021 is all about helping users find the right psychic reader for them. Rather than having to click and scroll through lots of profiles, the newly updated Readers page on Psychic Sofa has been redesigned to show you a taster of each psychic’s personal bio. See the first few lines of their profile without having to click in and out, making scrolling through the reader options easier and faster.

With thousands of people trying out psychic readings this Christmas time and into the new year, Psychic Sofa caters to both experienced and brand-new users with hundreds of trusted psychic partners on the phones both day and night. Available on the website or Psychic Sofa app.

