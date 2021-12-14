Contract Manufacturing Organizations Continue Holding Lion’s Share within CMO/ CDMO Market: New Study
The U.S. is expected to account for over 77% of sales in North America by 2030JUMEIRAH LAKES TOWERS, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increasing number of companies within the pharmaceutical sector have been considering contract manufacturing in response to the increasing demand for generic drugs and biologics. In a new study, Future Market Insights (FMI) has forecast the global contract manufacturing/ contract development and manufacturing organization CMO/ CDMO Market to surpass US$ 18 Bn by 2020.
According to the study, contract manufacturing accounts for 3/4th of all the CMO and CDMO services. Focus towards cost management, enhanced process flow, and better scalability will drive the market over the forecast period. Besides this, the increasing demand for skin care products, which also accounts for the leading share in terms of product type, will enable the market to gain impetus in the coming years.
For critical insights, request for PDF Brochure - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13038
Key Takeaways from CMO/CDMOs Market Study
CMO/ CDMO services has become highly sought-after in pharmaceutical and beauty industries. FMI has projected the market to report 6.2% CAGR between 2020 and 2030
The U.S. is expected to account for over 77% of sales in North America by 2030
The U.K. will represent impressive scope for expansion, exhibiting above 7% CAGR through the forecast period
The rising focus on healthcare and wellness spending will support growth in Germany and France
The availability of inexpensive labor and resources will continue supporting growth in China. However, Japan and South Korea markets are expected to register higher percentage of growth over the forecast period
“Manufacturers operating in the market are keen on forging strategic partnerships with leading cosmetics brands and pharmaceutical companies. Collaborations are expected to remain a primary strategy adopted by market players to gain competitive edge,” says FMI analyst
In terms of the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on the demand of CMO/CDMO services, there was a negative impact on the market growth. One of the major issues was related to the supply chain gap. Prior to COVID-19, contract manufacturing was one of the most preferred sectors in the growing beauty and personal care industry. However, due to the pandemic, the industry suffered major setbacks as expected product launches were delayed. A shift was observed in consumer habits. Reduction of sales of leading products was recorded along with production slowdowns, which caused overhead to curb the profitability.
Get a Customized Scope to Match Your Need, Ask an Expert- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-13038
Who is Winning?
Collaboration is the key strategy amongst market players. The CMO/CDMO companies continue to focus on collaborations to gain sustainability in the market.
For instance, In February 2021, Lonza signed an agreement to divest its specialty ingredients business to Bain Capital and Cinven, aiming to refocus as a pure-play partner to the healthcare industry.
In 2021, Pierre Fabre Group hosted a pioneering custom online partnering forum, partnering with biopharmaceutical firms aiming to accelerate the digital transformation of Pierre Fabre Group
In 2020, In March 2020, Pierre Fabre Group, in partnership with numerous hospitals in the Occitania region of France, donated hand care creams, body cleansing gels and thermal spring water sprays and hand sanitizers necessary to combat the spread of Covid-19.
For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/13038
Debashish Roy
Future Market Insights
+1 8455795705
email us here