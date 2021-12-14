OE Wheels Celebrates Remarkable 20-Year Anniversary

The company is one of the most trusted names in after-market wheels and OEM wheels.

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- OE Wheels is pleased to announce it is recognizing the anniversary of its successful 20-year history.Incorporated in 2001, OE Wheels (OE WHEEL DISTRIBUTORS, LLC) has grown to become one of the largest independent wheel distributors in North America . With over 148 combined years of experience on staff, OE Wheels possesses an inventory base of over 80,000 wheels and 108,000 square feet of warehouse and office space in Sarasota, Florida. Along the way, OE Wheel Distributors has forged relationships with some of the world’s highest quality, ISO 9001 certified wheel manufacturers, many of which also produce wheels for some of the largest names in the US domestic OEM brand lineup.In the company’s most recent news, OE Wheels is celebrating an exciting milestone in its vivacious history – its remarkable 20-year anniversary. From the day it was founded, the company has made great strides to establish itself as the leading manufacturer and distributor of factory replica wheels and automotive parts. Always striving to meet the varying needs of every customer. OE Wheels has truly made its mark on the automotive industry."We’ve come a long way from the early days of manually degreasing and refurbishing wheels from local salvage yards.”, recalls Lance Bullock, President. “We still embody that humility and work ethic in our daily interactions, which is reflected in our customer feedback.”OE Wheels has always placed their customers at the forefront of their values, something that still rings true today and is evident in their online reputation. With over 2 million transactions to date, OE Wheels lays claim to one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the industry.“We’ve received such wonderful feedback from our clients, incorporating their input to ensure we are delivering exactly what they need, when they need it most.” says Trisha Dubil, a spokesperson for the company. “We must thank our valued clients, passionate staff and industry partners, for helping us to reach this important and humbling milestone.”For more information about OE Wheels, please visit https://www.oewheelsllc.com About OE WheelsOE Wheels employs a full complement of disciplines, including retail sales, wholesale, engineering, design, marketing, accounting, processing, and order fulfillment of replica wheels, OEM wheels, and most recently their aftermarket brand 4PLAY Wheels . In addition, the company utilizes the largest cloud-based ERP system, allowing for seamless online customer service, accounting portal, and inventory feed opportunities for resellers.All of OE Wheels’ products are designed, engineered, manufactured, and tested to adhere strictly to all SAE-J2530 requirements and are backed by lifetime structural warranty.