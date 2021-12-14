Melon Seeds Market To Surpass US$ 1,004.7 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 4.2%

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melon is a fruit that is indigenous to Africa. Melons are regarded as a healthy food due to a variety of nutritional benefits, including a high concentration of essential minerals and vitamins and a low fat content. Melons are consumed in their raw form as well as in beverages such as juice. As a result of the nutritional benefits of melons, rising demand for melon seeds is expected over the forecast period.Watermelon held the highest market revenue share in the global melon seeds market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is due to the high presence of amino acids such as L-citrulline and arginine, as well as various anti-oxidants such as lycopene, in watermelon.

The global melon seeds market is expected to be worth US$ 1,004.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2 percent during the forecast period.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: Bayer Group, BASF SE, Groupe Limagrain, Syngenta, AG, Advanta Seeds, Sakata Seed Corporation, Semillas Fitó, SA, Yüksel Tohum A.Ş, Johnny's Selected Seeds, and Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V...



Market Trends

Melons are available in the market with organic or conventional seeds. The global demand for organically grown food products is increasing as people become more aware of the harmful effects of chemical fertilisers and pesticides used in crop production. Organic melon seeds are derived from melons grown without the use of any toxic agrochemicals such as synthetic pesticides, fungicides, or fertilisers.

As a result, players in the melon seeds market are focusing on providing organically grown melon seeds in order to expand their consumer base. Peaceful Valley Farm Supply, Inc., a farm and gardening products supplier in the United States, for example, sells organic melon seeds that are certified organic, non-GMO (non-genetically modified organism), heirloom, and open-pollinated.

