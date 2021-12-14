Telehandlers Market Players Eye Countries with Mega Projects in the Pipeline - Future Market Insights
Telehandlers Market Analysis – An All-Encompassing Material Handling EquipmentJUMEIRAH LAKES TOWERS, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global telehandlers market to grow at 5% CAGR through 2030. East Asia’s telehandlers market to offer potential growth avenues in near future
The employment of telehandlers in material handling space with their versatility and safe technology is driving global sales, according to a new report by Future Market Insights (FMI).
While the US and European countries have been the early adopters of telehandlers, future growth will be reliant on demand from China, India, Brazil, GCC, and countries where mega projects are coming up.
Given their multipurpose features that enables them to perform the tasks of cranes, loaders, and access equipment in several industries, telehandlers are set to be the first machinery that can be deployed at operation sites for material handling without prior ground preparation.
Tech-driven performance and dependence in tandem with total cost of ownership (TCO) possess better value of money over long run.
End-users, seeking customized solutions at slightly higher price, will find value addition in telehandlers as overall machine expense and its utilization in projects will justify customers’ initial investment in the machinery.
Key Takeaways of Telehandlers Market Study
Worldwide sales of telehandlers to surpass US$ 6 Bn in 2030
Manufacturers to reap substantial gains from telehandlers having maximum lift height of 30'-60'
‘Electrification’ and ‘lightweighting’ to emerge as disruptive forces in global market
The US and Europe remain the most lucrative markets
“Telehandlers are equipped with an array of attachments including, jib and crane, pallet fork, tire handlers, and re-handling multi-purpose buckets, and these attachments are transforming continuously as the cab continues to explore potential application avenues,” says analyst at FMI.
COVID-19 Impact on Telehandlers Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has had immediate repercussions on the global economic order and that effect goes across every industry, including construction. Worldwide construction growth has slumped to 0.5% CAGR from the expected 3.1% for 2020.
The global construction sector is likely to face disruptions in coming months from the pandemic as companies across the globe are being squeezed by the disease outbreak, through supply chain and labor market disruptions.
Constructional projects have been delayed, and manufacturing operations have been ceased due to nationwide lockdowns amid the COVID-19 crisis. With steep drop in operations in construction and manufacturing sites, demand for telehandlers has been severely affected.
Telehandlers Market – Competitive Intelligence
The global telehandlers market is highly consolidated with prominent players capturing about two-fifths of overall market value. Manufacturers are developing telehandlers armed with new features in an effort to lock in customers and achieve economies of scale. For instance,
JCB has rolled out its new telehandlers - Hydraload 555-210R - with rotating telescopic handler. The machine comes with maximum lifting height of 20.5 m and maximum lift capacity of 5.5 tons
Xtreme Manufacturing has introduced telehandlers that exhibit 17,000-pound capacity. The telehandlers are armed with the company’s novel modular cab design that allows them to be simply switched from open to enclosed, or vice versa, with an optional gear. This offers customers with enhanced flexibility while running telehandlers in several environments
To Know More About Telehandlers Market:
A new market research report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the global telehandlers market report offers comprehensive insights into the market demand trends and analysis of opportunities over the forecast period, 2020-2030. The report examines the telehandlers market through three different segments - maximum lift height, ownership, and region. The telehandlers market report also provides extensive assessment of pricing by different key market dynamics, life cycle analysis, and technologies that are being deployed in the manufacturing of telehandlers and product adoption across several end-use industries.
