Intralogistics Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 15.5% through 2031
Fact.MR, in its latest research report, offers insights on key factors expected to fuel demand through 2030.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global intralogistics market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2020 to 2030. The market burgeoned at a spritely rate of 14.3% over the last 5 years owing to transcendent demand for increased productivity & efficiency across industries, globally. Moreover, commencement of industry 4.0 has comprehensively compelled industry verticals to go digital with their supply chain networks.
The Demand analysis of Intralogistics Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Intralogistics Market across the globe.
A comprehensive estimate of the Intralogistics market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Intralogistics during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.
Key Market Segments Covered
Component
Hardware
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)
Unit-Load
Fixed-aisle Cranes
Moveable-aisle Cranes
Mini-Load
AS/RS Cranes
AS/RS Shuttles
Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)
Conveyor Systems
Horizontal Carousels
Vertical Carousels
Vertical Lift Modules (VLMs)
Sorting Systems
Industrial Robots
Others
Software
Services
By End Use
Logistics
Food & Beverages
Retail & e-Commerce
Airports
Automotive
Chemicals
Industrial Manufacturing
Others
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global Intralogistics market is anticipated to add 4.2X value to its market by 2030.
The hardware segment is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 15% over the forecast period.
East Asia is set to unshackle its manufacturing prowess with a superlative growth of around 29% CAGR, owing to widespread implementation of intralogistic solutions to boost competitiveness in manufacturing clusters.
By industry vertical, the retail & e-Commerce industry is poised to impart courteous opportunity for the intralogistics market by virtue of increasing use of e-Commerce platforms by consumers, and with providers digitizing supply chains to ensure the timely delivery of products to customers.
How Fact.MR Assists in Making Strategic Moves For Intralogistics Market Manufacturer?
The data provided in the Intralogistics market report offers comprehensive analysis of important industry trends. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and gain remarkable revenues in the upcoming period.
The report covers the price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with analysis of diverse offering by market players. The main motive of this report is to assist enterprises to make data-driven decisions and strategize their business moves.
