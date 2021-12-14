Feminist artist reimagines Nirbhaya as a superheroine

About

The Counter-Memory Project is a socio-political art project that seeks to memorialize unbearable and difficult memories through art practices that combine research, activism and aesthetics, for social good. Founded in 2001 by Pritika Chowdhry, the Counter-Memory Project also includes several other projects - Ungrievable Lives: The Ghosts of 9/11, Empty Time, Naturalized, Tamas (Darkness): An Archive of 1919, and The Masters' Tongues: Dialectic of Language. Pritika Chowdhry is an artist, curator, and writer, based in Chicago, IL. She writes about contemporary arts, art exhibitions, arts activism, and political issues. Pritika is particularly interested in writing about art that engages with complex socio-political issues, from a feminist and post-colonial perspective. Graduate of University of Wisconsin, Madison, Pritika has a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in Studio Practice, and a Master of Arts (MA) in Visual Culture and Gender Studies.

