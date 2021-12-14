Conductive Silicone Rubber Market To Reach USD 9.67 Billion By 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increase in demand for physical properties of Conductive Silicone Rubber in various industries globally are the major factors influencing market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Conductive Silicone Rubber Market is estimated to reach USD 9.67 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the rising demand for lightweight automobile parts because of improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions in various industries globally. Based on statistics, increased significance of anti-static packaging for the purpose of dust control during electric charge is expected to become the most common growth factor globally in the coming years. High customer requirements and increase in demand from the automotive industries are also significant factors stimulating market demand.

Conductive Silicone rubbers are conductive composites possessing high flexibility, strong elasticity, and improved mechanical properties. They exhibit outstanding electrical and thermal conductance. Moreover, they exhibit resistance to cold, heat, and other unfavorable weather conditions. When compared to a standard metallic conductor, conductive Silicone rubber is extremely flexible and resistant to corrosion due to its properties like high elasticity and low density. Usage of conductive Silicone rubber renders superior electromagnetic shielding effect along with protection from electrostatic discharge in electrical applications.

Get a Free Sample PDF Report to understand our report before you purchase @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1273

APAC accounts for the largest market share of 28.30% in 2020. Rising economy coupled with increase in purchasing capacity in countries such as India, China, and South Korea are responsible for the growth of electrical, electronic, and automotive industries. This, in turn, has resulted in an abundant increase in the conductive Silicone rubber market.

Key participants include Dow Corning, Momentive Performance Materials, Wacker Chemie, Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd., Shin-Etsu, China National Bluestar Silicones, KCC Corporation, Reiss Manufacturing, Mesgo SpA, Zhejiang Xinan Specialty Silicone Products.

Market Summary

Key factors driving global market revenue growth are rapid growth in the materials and chemical industry, increasing usage of perfumes, soaps and wide range of raw materials across various sectors such as healthcare and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, agriculture and paper. Based on type, the type 1 segment is expected to register highest revenue growth during the forecast period owing to rising awareness about green energy, and increasing adoption of eco-friendly and biodegradable products.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR between 2021 and 2028. Rapid revenue growth is attributed to factors such as increasing investments in research and development activities, rapidly growing industrial sector and building and construction sector and high demand for raw material across various sectors.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Conductive Silicone rubbers are manufactured by curing Silicone rubbers at room temperature and are produced by Silicones that are the form of a polymer of Silicone, containing hydrogen, carbon, oxygen, and other elements. Conductive fillers are added throughout the curing process to confer conductive properties in Silicone rubbers. Various types of conductive fillers such as carbon black, carbon fibers, and copper fibers, are used as coating agents in conductive Silicone rubbers. The Silicone rubber that is produced can be molded into different shapes such as strips and sheets, based on market requirement.

Thermally conductive product is valued at USD 3.14 Billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 5.56 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period.

The wide variety of utilization in various sectors makes the market most productive. The growth in the automotive industry is one of the most significant factors for the market.

The standard applications in Industrial machinery will grow at a CAGR of 7.2% and will further drive the need for the market because of their high thermal conductivity. The increase in the aviation sector will boost the demand further.

The majority of the market in APAC region is due to the spontaneous availability of low labor and raw materials in the region and is forecasted to reach USD 2.47 billion at a CAGR of 7.2%. Also, the economic prosperity of developing countries such as Indonesia, Taiwan, China, and India are inviting new international ventures in these countries thereby leading to the growth of various industries in this region.

Manufacturers have enhanced their investment towards consolidating different materials as fillers to provide conductive characteristics to their finished product. In July 2013, J-Flex launched electrically conductive Silicone rubber intended for acting as a low amperage conductor and implementing protection on electrostatic discharge during the production of vehicles.

Download Summary Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1273

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global Conductive Silicone Rubber Market on the basis of Product, Type, Application, Technology and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Electrically conductive

Thermally conductive

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Extrusion

Molding

Calendered

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Consumer Goods

Others

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Fluoro Liquid Silicone Rubber (F-LSR)

FluoroSilicone Rubber (FSR)

High Consistency Rubber (HCR)

Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR)

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1273

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Polyphenylene Sulphide (PPS) Film Market Growth @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polyphenylene-sulphide-pps-film-market

Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Market Analysis @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bleached-softwood-kraft-bsk-market

Double Diaphragm Forming (DDF) Technology Market Growth Rate @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/double-diaphragm-forming-ddf-technology-market

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.