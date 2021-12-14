Rotomoulding Powder Market Overview, Growth Factors To Reach USD 37.95 Billion By 2028

Reports And Data

Rotomoulding Powder Market Size – USD 19.87 Billion in 2020, Growth - CAGR of 8.50%, Trends – Emerging new powder types with properties like UV resistance

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Rotomoulding Powder Market is expected to reach USD 37.95 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the rising applications in material handling, automotive, and construction industry owing to better molding efficiency and benefits of rotomoulding using powder resins due to its improved mold flow, excellent stress bearing property, and high impact resistance benefits.

Some plastics, such as PVC degrade during the long heating cycles or when melted during the process of turning them into a powder. This may be a restraining factor for the market.

The following are the key industry participants:

Broadway Colours, BASF S.E., DuPont, Dow Chemical Company, ExxonMobil, Pacific Poly Plast, Kiel Industries, VPals, Ramdev Polymers, Green Age Industries, Matrix Polymers, LyondellBasell, PHYCHEM TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD, A. Schulman, Inc., SABIC Reliance Industries Limited, and TOTAL S.A.. among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The market is segmented on the basis of product type into PVC, Nylon, Polycarbonates, Polypropylene, Polyethylene and Special purpose products. In terms of revenue contribution, polyethylene segment dominated the market. It accounted for about 44% of the market share in 2018.

Applications of polyethylene products in various applications such as telecom, automobile industry, industrial packaging, etc. may drive the growth of the segment.

The market is segmented on the basis of end user equipment into rock and roll machine, clamshell machine, vertical or up & over rotational machine, shuttle machine, swing arm machine, carousel machine and Wytkin composite mold technology (CMT).

Caronsel or multiple-spindle type machine segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, since it is available in a wide range of size molds, with various cycle times and thickness needs.

The market is segmented on the basis of applications into industrial, tanks, automotive components, packaging, furniture, medical, travel & tourism, toys, sports, transportation, construction, decorative, and others. In terms of revenue contribution, tanks segment dominated the market of global rotomoulding powder. It accounted for about 32% of the market share in 2018.

The increasing demand for septic and water storage tanks, due to the rapid residential and commercial applications in the developing regions, particularly in India, China, and South Africa will contribute to the growth of the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of geography by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA. North America dominates the global market, in 2018 with 27.0% of the market share, attributed to the booming sports nutrition industry.

Market Overview:

Increasing consumer inclination towards sustainability and thus considering products based on criteria such as circularity and carbon footprint is expected to change materials and chemical market trends during in the coming years. The growing consumer concern about carbon emissions has prompted industry players to make investment in renewable energy, de-carbonization of transportation, and energy efficiency. These trends are expected to have a significant impact end markets for chemicals, notably in construction and automotive.

Increasing focus of the materials and chemical companies on adoption of de-carbonization technologies, re-examination of their assets, and diversification away from hydrocarbons to some extent will favor global Rotomoulding Powder market growth during the forecast period.

Market segmentation based on Product Type:

Polyvinyl chloride

Nylon

Polyethylene

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Cross Linked Polyethylene(PEX)

Polypropylene

Polycarbonate

Special purpose products

Aluminum

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

Acetal

Acrylic

Epoxy

Fluorocarbons

Ionomer

Polybutylene

Polyester

Polystyrene

Polyurethane

Silicone

Various foods (especially chocolate)

Market segmentation based on Application:

Industrial

Tanks

Automotive Components

Packaging

Travel & Tourism

Toys

Sports

Transportation

Furniture

Medical

Construction

Decorative

Others

The following are the leading regions of the global Rotomoulding Powder market:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

