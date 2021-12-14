Collagen Drinks Market Size To See Record Break Revenue $831.8 Million By 2030, At CAGR Of 12.7%

Collagen Drinks Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collagen Drinks Market by End User (Male, and Female), Packaging Type (Glass Bottle, and Plastic Bottle), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, Online Sales Channels, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030". According to the report, the global collagen drinks industry generated $274.8 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $831.8 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to global lockdown and temporary closure of all production facilities, which in turn, negatively impacted the collagen drinks market.

The pandemic further disrupted the whole supply chain, due to which, the price of raw materials also experienced a steep incline. This eventually affected the growth of the market.

Expanding F&B industry, expanding retail market, and changes in lifestyle & growing demand for good-for-you products drive the growth of the global collagen drinks market. However, adoption of veganism and rise in the act of animal cruelty in animal farms and slaughterhouse hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growing awareness about collagen drinks present new opportunities in the coming years.

Based on end user, the female segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the global collagen drinks market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Consumption of collagen drink in female consumer have been widely witnessed due to various reasons such as it helps in improving skin health, relieving joint pain. Moreover, the male segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.1% from 2021 to 2030. Male consumer consumes collagen drinks majorly for nutritional purpose because collagen is a complex protein that acts like glue in the connective tissues throughout the entire body.

Based on packaging type, the glass bottle segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to around three-fifths of the global collagen drinks market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is because it is inert as well as recyclable, reusable, and refillable with no loss in quality or purity of product. However, the plastic bottle segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to various benefits such as it is rugged and resilient as it doesn't shatter into sharp pieces when dropped, making products and packaging safe to handle.

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global collagen drinks market, owing to rise in expenditure on R&D by engaged stakeholders. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, owing to significant development in the food industry.

Major market players operating in the collagen drinks market are Shiseido Company Limited, AmorePacific Corporation, Asterism Healthcare, Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co, Bauer Nutrition, Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co, Kinohimitsu, Heivy, TCI Co. Ltd., ATP CO.LTD, and Wel-Bloom Bio-Tech Corporation.

