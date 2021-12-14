Protein Therapeutics Market To See Record Break Revenue $217,591 Million By 2023

harmaceutical companies have streamlined drug discovery and development through adoption of protein therapeutics.

The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Global Protein Therapeutics Market accounted for $140,109 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach $217,591 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2023.For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/60 Therapeutic proteins are an important class of drugs, which serve patients in need of novel therapies. Approved recombinant protein therapeutics are developed to treat a wide array of clinical indications, including cancers, genetic disorders, infectious diseases, and metabolic disorders.Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such asThe report provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of key market players, such as Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Baxter International Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi. Other players (profiles not included in the report) in the value chain analysis include, Biogen, Inc., CSL Behring, and Genentech, Inc.Key Findings of the Protein Therapeutics Market :The monoclonal antibody segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2023.The cancer application segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.Metabolic disease application segment is anticipated to occupy the largest share in the protein therapeutics market.North America dominated the global protein therapeutics market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%.Table of ContentCHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION1.2. KEY BENEFITS1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY1.4.1. Secondary research1.4.2. Primary research1.4.3. Analyst tools & modelsCHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVECHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE3.2. KEY FINDINGS3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING3.4. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS3.5.1. Drivers3.5.2. Restraints3.5.3. Opportunities 