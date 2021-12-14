Vitamin D Market Size to Reach USD 1888.5 Million in 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Ongoing research & development of enhanced supplements and products by major players

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vitamin D market is expected to reach USD 1888.5 Million in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.40% over the forecast period, according to latest report published by Reports and Data. Key factors such as increasing preference for dietary supplements, increasing awareness about vitamin-D deficiency, increasing concerns about weakening of bones and cartilages, and increasing global elderly population are factors driving global market revenue growth.

Vitamin D is a group of fat soluble secosteroids that help in regulating calcium and phosphorus, and play a crucial role in bone development and maintaining normal immune system. Vitamin D is also called calciferol and sunshine vitamin as it is produced by the body in response to sunlight. Salmon, herring, egg yolk, fortified food, and fat spreads are some of the sources of calciferol. However, lack of exposure to sun, and low intake of vitamin D in diet often leads to vitamin D deficiency. Demand for vitamin supplements is increasing due to rising public awareness, rising preference for nutricosmetics and functional beverages, and increasing investments in research & development activities to develop vegan products and more enhanced calciferol supplements. Factors such as favorable government initiatives, increasing preference for fortified foods, and rising demand for vitamin formulation and nutricosmetics are boosting global market revenue growth. In addition, rapidly growing animal feed and pharmaceutical sectors, and high usage of vitamin D3 in food & beverage industry are other factors expected to boost market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2109

However, factors such as shortage of ingredients, fluctuating raw material prices, and requirement of high initial investment are factors that could hamper market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, side effects of over-consuming vitamin D intake such as diarrhea, poor appetite, nausea, and headache are factors that can hamper market revenue growth to a certain extent going ahead.

Some of the key companies operating in the global Vitamin D market are:

Koninklijke DSM N.V,7. Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co Ltd., Fermenta Biotech Ltd., BASF SE, Dishman Group, Taizhou Haisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., Zhejiang Medicine Co Ltd., PHW Group, Pharmavit, Tocris Bioscience, Lycored, Stabicoat Vitamins, and Spectrum Chemical MFG Corp are key players profiled in the global vitamin D market report.

The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global Vitamin D market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.

The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by industry experts and professionals. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and investment return analysis are used to obtain the report data. This data is represented through various diagrams, graphs, tables, and charts to help the reader understand the market dynamics accurately. The report also provides information about each market player, its global position, business expansion plan financial status, license agreement, and product and services portfolio.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/vitamin-d-market

Some key highlights of the report:

• Based on application, the feed and pet food segment is expected to register highest revenue CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rapid advancements in the pet food and animal feed industry, rising funds from public and private sectors, and high use of calciferol in animal feed and pet food.

• Based on end use, the adults segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020, due to factors such as increasing awareness about various bone-related problems, increasing global elderly population, and increasing demand for dietary supplements and personal care products.

• Among the form type, the dry segment is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2021 and 2028. The dry form is more stable, easy to handle, and store as compared to liquid form. Moreover, it has a greater shelf life and is available in a wide range of products.

• North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market between 2021 and 2028. This can be attributed to rising prevalence of rickets in infants and children, rising preference for dietary supplements, and availability of wide range of vitamin D products. In addition, increasing awareness about vitamin D deficiency, rising product approvals, and increasing investments in research & development activities are factors supporting revenue growth of the market in North America.

• Asia Pacific market is expected to register highest revenue CAGR over the forecast period, owing to inclining number vitamin D deficiency cases, increasing public awareness, rising demand for fortified products and dietary supplements, constant focus on R&D activities, and rising disposable income.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2109

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global vitamin D market on the basis of by type, test, form, application, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Vitamin D3

• Vitamin D2

Test Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• 25 Hydroxy

• 1, 25 Dihydroxy

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Dry

• Liquid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Feed & Pet Food

o Animal Feed

o Pet Food

• Food & Beverages

• Personal Care

• Pharmaceutical

• Other

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Children

• Adults

• Pregnant Women

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2109

Thank you for reading our research report. Kindly note that we also offer report customization as per client requirement. Contact us to know more about the customized report and our team will offer you with the best suited report as per your request.

Browse More Reports:

Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/06/09/2045950/0/en/Respiratory-Protective-Equipment-RPE-Market-To-Reach-USD-10-37-Billion-By-2027-Reports-and-Data.html

Veterinary Software Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/08/25/2083538/0/en/Veterinary-Software-Market-To-Reach-USD-771-6-Million-By-2027-Reports-and-Data.html

Infusion Pump Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/06/02/2042459/0/en/Infusion-Pump-Market-To-Reach-USD-20-21-Billion-By-2027-Reports-and-Data.html

Sterilization Equipment Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/25/1920852/0/en/Sterilization-Equipment-Market-To-Reach-USD-13337-1-Million-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

