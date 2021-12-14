Ablation Devices Market Continues to Expand For Development In Future Challenges 2028

Ophthalmology segment would be the most lucrative segment for investment in the ablation devices market for the new as well as existing players.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Ablation Devices Market by Technology (Thermal [Electrical, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Light, Ultrasound, Microwave, and Hydrothermal Ablation] and Non-Thermal Ablation [Cryoablation and Hydromechanical Ablation]), Application (Cancer, Cardiovascular, Ophthalmology, Gynecology, Urology, and Orthopedics), Function (Automated/Robotic and Conventional Ablation Devices) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Ophthalmology segment would be the most lucrative segment for investment in the ablation devices market for the new as well as existing players. This is because there are numerous players, products, and patents already available in the market for cancer and cardiology ablation devices, making the competitive rivalry intense. However, ophthalmology segment has untapped areas that could provide great opportunities for new entrants as well as existing players.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The key players profiled in this report include Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics, Inc., AtriCure, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, Conmed Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew plc, and BTG plc.

Key findings of the Ablation Devices Market:

Varicose veins segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 15.6%, among procedure types.

Cardiovascular is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment throughout the analysis period.

Epidermal and subcutaneous cryoablation devices are the fastest growing sub-markets from cryoablation devices segment.

Turkey ablation devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8%.

Automated/robotic ablation devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3%.

