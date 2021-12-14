Extremity Reconstruction Market Continues to Expand For Development In Future Challenges

Continuous technological innovations in the field of extremity implants and surgery, such as stemless shoulder implant, reverse shoulder implant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Extremity Reconstruction Market By Type (Upper Extremity, Lower Extremity, Partial Shoulder Replacement, Total Standard Replacement, Stemless Total Shoulder Replacement, Total Reverse Replacement, Elbow, Hand and Wrist, Hind foot Fusion, Ankle Fusion, Ankle Replacement), Biomaterials (Metallic, Polymeric, Ceramic and Natural) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The key drivers of the market include increase in incidence of joint disorders such as osteoarthritis & rheumatoid arthritis coupled with growth in geriatric population and global rise in the prevalence of diabetes & obesity. In addition, increase in awareness among patients about the benefits of small joint reconstruction implants and improvement of technology such as development of stemless shoulder implants, reverse shoulder implants, and ankle reconstruction implants that assist in regaining ankle mobility are expected to propel the market growth. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenario and complications associated with extremity reconstruction surgeries hamper the market growth.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The key players profiled in the report include DePuy Synthes (a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., Acumed, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., CONMED Corporation, and Skeletal Dynamics LLC.

Key Findings of the extremity reconstruction market Study:

The shoulder replacement segment generated the highest revenue in 2015, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Stemless shoulder implants segment is projected to grow rapidly registering a CAGR of 20.0%.

Metallic biomaterial dominated the world extremity reconstruction devices market.

Total ankle replacement segment is expected grow at a CAGR of 17.4%.

In 2015, the U.S. led in the global extremity reconstruction market, accounting for more than 67% share in the overall market.

Germany accounted for about one-third share of the European extremity reconstruction market in 2015.

Indian extremity reconstruction devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7%.

