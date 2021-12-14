Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis Market growing at a CAGR of 6.14% | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios - 2028

People are anxious over potential harmful effects related to genetic, and leads to infertility-related problems such as PCOS and low sperm count disorders

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market By Test Type (Chromosomal Abnormalities, Aneuploidy, X-linked diseases, Single Gene Disorders, HLA Typing, Gender selection) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Around 30 to 60% of the human embryos have chromosomal abnormalities. They usually occur in women aged 40 and above. Moreover, chromosomal abnormalities are also seen in working women due to the hectic lifestyle patterns which increase the demand of various diagnostic procedures including PGD.

People are anxious over potential harmful effects related to chromosomal, genetic, and hereditary, leads to infertility-related problems such as PCOS and low sperm count disorders. PGD helps in preventing inheritance of diseases and thereby eliminating the chances of pregnancy termination.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The key market players are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Reprogenetics, LLC, Genea Limited, Illumina, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Natera, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Genesis Genetics Ltd., and Reproductive Genetics Innovations LLC.

Key Findings of Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis Market Study:

Almost 33% of the top strategies were merger and acquisition; whereas, business expansion, partnership and product launch accounted for 25%, 22.22% and 19.44% respectively of the overall key strategies.

Pricing of PGD tests is expected to witness a decline with increase in the volume of PGD testing

Chromosomal Abnormalities test generates the largest share in terms of revenue for PGD market

HLA Typing and Gender Selection based tests are the two fastest growing segments within Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis market.

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

