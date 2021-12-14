At 17.2% Stunning CAGR, Orthodontics Market Size [2021-2028] | to Reach USD 16.36 Billion

Key Companies in Orthodontics Market are Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland), Dentsply Sirona (Pennsylvania, U.S.), 3M (Minnesota, U.S.), Ormco Corporation (Brea, U.S.), DB Orthodontics (Silsden, U.K.), Henry Schein, Inc. (New York U.S.), Align Technology, Inc. (San Jose, U.S.), AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS (Wisconsin, U.S.), Great Lakes Dental Technologies (Tonawanda, U.S.)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global orthodontics market size was USD 4.76 billion in 2020. The market is USD 5.38 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 16.36 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 17.2% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Orthodontics Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our research experts, owing to the several medical and visual reimbursement presented by the dental orthopedic treatment, the demand for these products is growing briskly. Furthermore, progressive move towards precautionary oral care, rising apprehension for sanitation of the equipment, and promising health benefits for treatment of dental malocclusion are projected to navigate the orthodontics market growth during the mentioned timeframe.

Industry Development

March 2020: Align Technology, Inc. is engaged in a contract intended to acquire Global Holdings GmbH, who is a frontrunner in the dental CAD/CAM software market.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/orthodontics-market-101587





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 17.2% 2028 Value Projection USD 16.36 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 5.38 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 215 Segments covered Product Types, end-Users and Geography Growth Drivers Supplies Segment Projected to Dominate Owing to the Rapid Adoption of Advanced Dental Orthodontic Techniques High Cost of Procedures to Restrict Market Growth Technological Advancements in Products to Drive the Market





Suspended Elective Operations amid COVID-19 to Result in Global Market Revenue Drop

The COVID-19 pandemic has become a prime health crisis across the world. The healthcare industry observed a substantial effect on its income growth. The market on the other hand perceived an adverse growth of -2.9% in the year 2020.

In order to control the spread of COVID-19 virus, numerous preventative procedures were taken into contemplation, among which nation-wide lockdown of dental facilities except for emergency cases. Dental orthopedic emergencies occur infrequently, thus the suspended appointments across the world is one of the primary factor, restraining the growth of the orthodontic industry in 2020.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/orthodontics-market-101587





Technological Developments in Dental Equipment to Fuel Market Growth

The advent of dental imaging as well as dental 3D scanners has abridged the requirement for handwritten reports and assisted in operative treatment scheduling with virtual imageries of the teeth, jaw, and mouth of the patient.

Moreover, the presentation of technologically augmented diagnostic gears by important producers for the medical analysis of oral condition as well as the identification of askew teeth has amplified the treatment superiority of dental orthopedic.

Additionally, the amalgamation of 3D technologies, AI-based technologies, CAD/CAM, and IoT software, with dental orthopedic methods to precisely cure the uneven teeth of a patient is magnifying the market growth.

Align Technology, Inc. Held Maximum Market Share and Set to Register Further Improvements

The global market is merged with Align Technology, 3M, Ormco Corporation, and Institut Straumann AG, remaining in the leading position. On the basis of income, Align Technology is responsible for the largest market share which is chiefly owing to the astonishing sale of Invisalign across the globe.





Quick Buy - Orthodontics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101587





Drivers and Restraints

Technological Developments in Dental Equipment to Fuel Market Growth

The advent of dental imaging as well as dental 3D scanners has abridged the requirement for handwritten reports and assisted in operative treatment scheduling with virtual imageries of the teeth, jaw, and mouth of the patient.

Moreover, the presentation of technologically augmented diagnostic gears by important producers for the medical analysis of oral condition as well as the identification of askew teeth has amplified the treatment superiority of dental orthopedic.

Additionally, the amalgamation of 3D technologies, AI-based technologies, CAD/CAM, and IoT software, with dental orthopedic methods to precisely cure the uneven teeth of a patient is magnifying the market growth.





Regional Insights

North America held the maximum orthodontics market shares and was worth USD 2.26 billion in 2020. It is expected to lead the market during the forecast phase. Implementation of advanced gears such as oral scanners aiding in orthodontic cure process and growing capitalization by start-up dental suppliers are projected to augment the market in North America.

The speedy acceptance of dental facilities, particularly in the U.K., France, and Germany and the upsurge in quantity of orthodontists are anticipated to multiply the market size in Europe. Additionally, the surging directory of treatment requirements for dental malocclusions is estimated to stimulate the market growth in Europe.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/orthodontics-market-101587





List of Key Players Covered in the Orthodontics Market Report

Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Dentsply Sirona (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

3M (Minnesota, U.S.)

Ormco Corporation (Brea, U.S.)

DB Orthodontics (Silsden, U.K.)

Henry Schein, Inc. (New York U.S.)

Align Technology, Inc. (San Jose, U.S.)

AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS (Wisconsin, U.S.)

Great Lakes Dental Technologies (Tonawanda, U.S.)





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245