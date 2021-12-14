2D Chromatography Market Study Report Based on Trend , Top Key Vendor , Size , Future Growth , Trend And Outlook 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising concerns regarding food safety and sanitation is a major factor boosting revenue growth of the global 2D chromatography market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2D chromatography market size is expected to reach USD 60 Million in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global 2D chromatography market revenue growth is significantly driven by rising research and development activities by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies, rapid development in petroleum industry, and increasing applications of 2D chromatography techniques. 2D chromatography is used to isolate, identify, and quantify various components of a complex mixture. In this method, two chromatographic columns are connected in a proper sequence and the separation procedure is done by flowing the mixture from first column to the second.

A chromatographic system contains flow controller, sample injector, columns, column oven, compound detector and a computer screen for data acquisition, and analysis. There are mainly two categories of two-dimensional separation, gas chromatography and liquid chromatography. The broad application areas of 2D chromatography are drug development, environmental analysis, forensic science drug abuse testing, and others. Growing concerns about food safety and rising numbers of biopharmaceutical companies in developing economies are expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Agilent Technologies, LECO, Waters, Shimadzu, Restek, SepSolve Analytical, Merck, Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global 2D chromatography market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

2D Gas Chromatography

2D Liquid Chromatography

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Life Science Research

Food and Beverage Testing

Environmental Analysis

Petrochemical and Natural Gas Analysis

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sector

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Cancer Research Laboratories

Agriculture and Food Industries

Specialty Clinics

Others

The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

