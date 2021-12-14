IGNI Finance Makes It Possible to Invest with The Pace in The Blockchain Network

IGNI Finance is a new all-in-one platform emerging rapidly in the crypto-industry. It proposes solutions to accelerate the investor's day-to-day life on blockchain networks and the worldwide adoption of decentralized financing.

/EIN News/ -- Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGNI Finance is an emerging crypto-platform that does not consider slowness an intrinsic characteristic of blockchain and has developed strategies that combat such problems by enabling investors to operate in BSC with speed and security. IGNI Finance works upon several components in a blockchain, and it is through the optimization and availability of these components, the required results are obtained.

The first step taken by IGNI, after much research and development, was to provide unique components, including nodes that meet only the demand of the ecosystem itself. These remote nodes allow investors to have access to faster SWAP confirmed events. Still, it also provides pending transactions to be displayed, giving their users even more advantage when making their purchasing decisions and selling assets. Crypto-enthusiasts need to understand one of the main components of the blockchain; nodes. Nodes are servers responsible for receiving, processing, and validating all requests made on the blockchain. Every purchase and sale transaction, or interaction with any blockchain contract, will be processed through the nodes.

In addition to this approach using optimized components, the investor may maintain the capital they want in a particular smart contract and performs pre-approvals of these transactions. After their signal, a safer and faster mechanism executes the order without wasting time signing transactions at a time of greater volatility. This feature was developed so that investors do not have to provide their wallet key to IGNI, using pre-approvals carried out by their wallet, with a determined validity and amount, thus ensuring total security.

Following the proposal to gather essential tools for the modern investor, the project will have its launchpad as New Gems. The purpose is to offer investors access to new assets that are both safe and have a strong potential for growth. As a result, the company will launch only the most promising concepts on its IDO platform. Each platform release will include a share for holders of the IGNI token and the NFT Founder Token.

Moreover, the company will offer a platform for community investment funds, supported by automated financial, technical analysis, and artificial intelligence. These funds will add up to the purchase potential of each investor. They will be divided into risk/return groups according to each one's profile, allowing those who do not have much time to study to continue investing with all the support and support.

In addition to the governance token (BEP20), the company will launch New NFT Concept. The NFT founders, with real utilities, allow access to exclusive resources throughout the IGNI ecosystem; these benefits will be lifetime and will include access to passive income, such as a discount on platform services. They will be extremely limited, with maximum availability of 9999 units. The Initial Token Offering of IGNI goes as Token NFT Founder: 12/15 13:00 (UTC) and Token Governance: 12/16 13:00 (UTC). The offer will take place on the company's website on the above dates.

About IGNI Finance: IGNI Finance was founded to accelerate the worldwide adoption of decentralized finance and promote individual financial freedom and independence. Several resources were designed with the professional investor in mind daily and will be present in the platform's broad resource portfolio. The tokens to be released allowed free access to the platform's resources.

Intending users can connect now to speed up their investments in Blockchain Industry. For further information, visit Twitter.

Website: https://igni.finance





Name: Bruno Henrique Gomes Gouvêa Email: info@igni.finance Organization: IGNI Finance