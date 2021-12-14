Rosita Stone Receives "Artist of the Year" Nomination and Rises to Number One with Phenomenal Anthem “Love to the World”

Canada's Gem Rosita Stone Follow Rosita Stone Rosita Stone brings Love to the World

NEW YORK, NY, U.S.A ., December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosita Stone is leading the pack with a nomination for Artist of the Year for the 2021 Latin Awards Canada and is in the Number One spot with her phenomenall Global Anthem ‘Love to the World” in Central America according to the World Airplay Radio Monitor - real time radio tracking. Incredibly her song received more spins than Dua Lipa and Elton John, Coldplay, Adele and BTS.

Charting Number One in 10 countries on radio networks including Mas FM 100.7 Miami and Radio Hits FM 104.2 Spain where she’s surpassing superstars such as Doja Cat, Maluma, the Weeknd, Enrique Iglesias, Nicky Jam and Ed Sheeran. She's also in the top position on radio networks across Latin America including Ritmo FM 95.3 Mexico, Power Hits FM 92.1 Puerto Rico, Rumba FM 104.5 and 104.9 Colombia and Play FM 88.9 Argentina.

Many stations including Rockeros VIP Mexico with over 1 million followers have played Love to the World as well as Heart Radio Mexico. In Europe, Aire Radio Network Spain and stations in Madrid, Valencia, Murcia, Ibiza and Costa Calida are spinning the track as well as radio networks in the UK, Italy, Portugal, Sweden, Germany, France, Switzerland, and in more than 30 countries worldwide including the USA. The track is gaining momentum across Canada as well as on Indigenous radio MBC Radio Network with over 70 dials, Raven Radio, MFN Radio and more. Love to the World has also had three feature spots on CanQueer, Canada's most syndicated LGBT talk show.

The buzzworthy songstress has been picked up by world's leading newswires and major media such as Google, Yahoo, Bing, Bloomberg and NBC news afflliates, From Colectivo Melomanía and Tiempo newspaper in Mexico, LOOK Magazine in Colombia, to international Spencer Magazine, Cashbox Canada and dozens more. A recent U.S. National Times article reveals Rosita Stone is an independent artist with star songwriting skills and global appeal.

Janet Billings Rich, “Rock of Ages” Tony Award producer & supervisor excitedly quotes *I love love love this song! I’ve added it to my arsenal to lock it into a production”. “This song is a hit” according to Interscope’s long time National Promotions Director Mark Neiter, whose accomplishments include breaking Eminem to 50 Cent to Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish. American syndicated journalist Eunice Moseley for The Pulse of Entertainment has described Rosita as “outstanding”. It's also worth noting that Billboard's Program Director of the Year Eric Norberg highly recommended “Love to the World” for mainstream AC radio play.

“I believe we are all born to bring love into the world, with unity as the ultimate goal, no matter what our spiritual beliefs, gender identity, race, ethnicity or culture is. Love will win, it has to" Rosita confidently states. Catchy and meaningful lyrics, melody and vocals stand out in her track Love to the World which is a collaboration with Top American-Mexican Producer Big Chris Flores who has worked with artists such as Fergie, Slash and Rihanna.

The video for Love to the World features Capoeira, a Brazilian art of movement which blends martial arts, acrobatics, dance and music. Capoeira was conceived in Africa and born in Brazil, developed by the African people in Brazil fuelled by their desire for freedom and as a mechanism for resistance against their oppressors. It was also a way to create community and unity for themselves.

This spring 2021, Rosita made a splash on many of Mexico’s largest media, TV and radio networks including Grupo Radio Centro and La Octava TV with “Adoro”, her breathtaking tribute to Mexico’s superstar composer Armando Manzanero.

Rosita Stone is an award-winning multilingual artist, songwriter, producer and dancer from Mexican and Russian-Ukrainian roots. She's opened concerts for multiple Grammy star Carlos Vives and performed with Michael Bublé. Rosita has a background in Nutritional Biochemistry and resides outside of Toronto with her daughter and six rescued animals and enjoys hiking, nature and sitting in front of her wood stove with a cozy blanket and ginger tea. Stone is rising from the ashes of tragedy which took the life of her husband and father of her only child. Her unstoppable will to manifest her dreams is clear, and she is on her way. Look out for new music coming out in 2022!

