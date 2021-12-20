Jakob Wissel Discusses How Volunteer Efforts Can Benefit Physical and Mental Health
Philanthropist Jakob Wissel recently discussed how volunteering can benefit physical and mental health
I find great pride in giving back to my community and those who haven't had the same opportunities as me”OCALA, FL, USA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jakob Wissel has been volunteering his time, energy, and earnings since he was a teenager. Wissel learned many lessons in his years of experience in multiple types of philanthropy. One of the greatest lessons he learned is that volunteering has benefited him as much as it has helped others.
Volunteer Experience
Jakob Wissel has been volunteering for years. He has volunteered at Elder Care, Salvation Army, Interfaith, and numerous other organizations. He also traveled on mission trips to Costa Rica and Peru with his church. He is also a donor to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Service for Sight, and the Ronald McDonald House.
"I find great pride in giving back to my community and those who haven't had the same opportunities as me," Wissel said. "I believe that anyone who has extra time or money should consider dedicating a portion of that to those in need."
Mental Benefits of Volunteering
Wissel explained that volunteering benefits far more than the people you're helping. It has been proven to have numerous mental health benefits, including reducing stress, anxiety, and depression.
Volunteering offers opportunities to interact in a positive setting with like-minded people. Other people volunteering are there for the same reasons you are, and they often become lifelong friends. The relationships made through volunteering can benefit your social life, your career, and more.
Many individuals who volunteer often have reported a more positive mindset and superior mental well-being.
Physical Benefits of Volunteering
Volunteering offers ways to get off the couch and move in a way that's healthy for the whole body. Some volunteer opportunities are more physical than others, but even getting out of the house and onto your feet for a few hours can be beneficial.
The physical benefits of volunteering can be felt through putting in hard work for others. However, they can also be linked to the stress reduction provided by the act of volunteering.
The sense of appreciation and meaning acquired through volunteering reduces stress, which can also reduce the risk of stroke, heart disease, and other stress-related illnesses.
Retired individuals often have more time to volunteer than those who work full-time. They're also those who can benefit greatly from the mental and physical benefits volunteering offers. A recent study at Carnegie Mellon University stated that adults over 50 who volunteered regularly were less likely to develop high blood pressure than those who did not volunteer. High blood pressure can result in numerous other health issues, like heart disease and stroke.
Start Volunteering Now
Jakob Wissel explained there's no better time than now to start volunteering. He suggested contacting local organizations of interest to inquire about possible volunteer opportunities. You'll likely realize there are a lot of exciting volunteer opportunities available right in your hometown.
