Same Day Dental Crowns Newmarket Auckland Update By Parnell Dentist

Auckland Family Dental Parnell Newmarket has announced that it is now serving dental crowns patients with treatments for tooth restoration, broken teeth, cracked teeth and filling replacements. Your design is sent to the sculpting and milling machine which creates your restoration instantly to one visit dental crowns.

The site explains that Auckland Family Dental Parnell Newmarket aims to make treatments for dental crowns as pain free and inexpensive as possible through the latest CAD/CAM, CEREC and Biomimetic technology available.

Patients with questions or concerns about first visit dental crowns, are encouraged to get in touch, and Dr Kavendra Naidoo and his team will be able to match their services to the patient’s needs.

Many people have questions about what a dental crown is for, does it hurt and how can it help. A dental crown is a cover, or cap, for a damaged tooth that restores its size, shape, color, and function. Crowns strengthen teeth and enhance their appearance. They are made of ceramics, metal alloys, composite resin, porcelain, or combinations of these materials.

Dental crowns Parnell Newmarket patients are told on the website that treatments can also help with teeth that are worn down, weak teeth, teeth that have undergone root canals, discolored teeth, misshapen teeth, teeth with large cavities. Dental crowns can also attach to dental implants or bridges to replace missing teeth and restore your smile.

With this same day dental crowns.technology, the result looks better, fits better, and lasts longer. The restoration is more accurate due to the precision of the 3D technology. There is less chance of needing repairs, alterations, adjustments and modifications in the future. This means more comfort, less appointments and lower costs in the future.

Patients are also being offered other services including cosmetic dentistry for whitening teeth, veneers, or other solutions to give patients a more confident, brighter and straighter smile. Regular dental checkups are important when maintaining good oral hygiene, and Auckland Family Dental Parnell Newmarket encourages all local residents to get in touch for their next check up.

