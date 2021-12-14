Partners + Napier Builds on Creative and Media Horsepower with More Top Talent
New hires bring award-winning experience from household names in tech, food/bev, and travel
It’s an exciting time to be at Partners + Napier. We’re creating results-driven work that’s entertaining, insightful, and beautiful – for some of the world’s largest and most impactful brands.”ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partners + Napier is ending the year with another hiring spree, adding three of the industry’s top names in creative and media to its talent roster. The move underscores the agency’s creative momentum under Chief Creative Officer Rob Kottkamp, who joined Partners + Napier from MullenLowe in late 2019, along with explosive growth in the agency’s media capability.
— Rob Kottkamp, Chief Creative Officer, Partners + Napier
“It’s an exciting time to be at Partners + Napier. We’re creating results-driven work that’s entertaining, insightful, and beautiful – for some of the world’s largest and most impactful brands,” Kottkamp said. “People want to be a part of what we’re building, and I’m excited for what’s to come as we build it together.”
Joining Partners + Napier as Group Creative Director, Creative Technology, is Costa Boudouvas, who most recently served as VP and Associate Creative Director at MullenLowe. Jason Ziehm joins Partners + Napier as an Associate Creative Director, Copywriter, after six years at Digitas. And George Mazzoli has been hired as Director of Paid Search after previously serving as Associate Director of Paid Search at MediaCom.
“We’re proud to have assembled some of the industry’s greatest minds – the best and brightest in their fields – from across a variety of geographies and backgrounds,” said Courtney Cotrupe, Partners + Napier Chief Executive Officer. “The team is stronger than it’s ever been, and I look forward to seeing how we can use this new strength to drive even more impact for our clients.”
Costa Boudouvas, Group Creative Director, Creative Technology
Boudouvas is a digital creative whose background is equal parts computer science and applied creativity. He has created boundary-pushing work across all types of media from voice-bots to virtual reality. Boudouvas joins Partners + Napier from MullenLowe, where he spent nearly nine years working with companies such as Google, Acura, JetBlue, Harley-Davidson, and Burger King to build brands, launch products, and overcome market challenges. Among his recent accomplishments is the augmented reality experience created to launch Harley-Davidson’s first-ever electric motorcycle – the fastest, most eco-friendly, and quietest bike they’ve made. This work was named “Best in CES” in 2019, and he’s also been recognized by The One Club, The Clio Awards, The Effie Awards, Communication Arts, and The Webby Awards for various other projects.
Jason Ziehm, Associate Creative Director, Copywriter
Ziehm has extensive agency experience, having spent more than six years at Digitas in Boston, following stints at Arnold Worldwide and Cramer Krasselt. During that time, he’s worked with clients such as GMC, Buick, Progressive, JFK Presidential Library, Bank of America, Tyson Foods, Ocean Spray, and Ski-Doo. His work has been recognized by Cannes Lions, the One Show, D&AD, The Effie Awards, ADC, ANDY Awards, Communication Arts, and more.
George Mazzoli, Director of Paid Search
Paid search and ecommerce have been Mazzoli’s focus for more than eight years, most recently at MediaCom, and before that at Essence and Dentsu Aegis. In his new position, Mazzoli will be further building out the agency’s paid search capability along with other biddable media channels. His client experience includes Bose, Google, Bayer, Unilever, Microsoft, and Diageo.
About Partners + Napier
Partners + Napier (partnersandnapier.com) is an integrated creative company that helps brands leave a mark on people, business, and culture. Ranked one of the Most Effective Agencies in North America by Effie Worldwide, the agency specializes in health and wellness, CPG food and beverage, restaurant, beverage alcohol, and B2B enterprise services spaces, proudly serving clients like Constellation Brands, MDLIVE, Corelle Brands, Highmark Health, Delta Vacations, Bausch & Lomb, Smashburger, and Xerox. The agency is a part of Project Worldwide, an independent global network of wholly owned agencies.
