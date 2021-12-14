Counseling Connection Released New Guide on Burnout Among Essential Workers
EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a harsh toll on essential workers, and Counseling Connection released a new guide for therapists helping essential workers recognize and combat burnout.
As the pandemic continues to affect the economy and workforce, many essential industries, such as the medical field and distribution companies, are dealing with heavy workloads and understaffing issues. Many people are suffering from burnout, which can lead to more serious mental health and physical health problems.
The new guide from Counseling Connection identifies therapists as a key solution in this type of work environment. Since the pandemic, mental health issues have escalated, and more people are seeing therapists for depression, anxiety, and chronic stress.
The guide explains that burnout is not a mental health issue itself but is a common issue almost everyone experiences at some point. It is a state of immense exhaustion and a lack of motivation brought on by chronic stress.
One major reason for this feeling is a heavy workload and trying to juggle too many things at once. Additionally, someone’s satisfaction with their work and other external factors that lead to stress can contribute to burnout.
When people feel burnout, they may see decreased performance at work. Additionally, their satisfaction in life will be low, making it possible to develop depression or anxiety.
The new guide also describes how burnout can often lead to unhealthy coping mechanisms. One way therapists help is by helping people recognize these unhealthy habits brought on by stress and develop new, healthy tactics for dealing with these feelings.
In addition, therapy can help people evaluate their work situations and ensure their passions and work are aligned.
Counseling Connection is an up-and-coming tool for therapists and people seeking therapy. It is a user-friendly and comprehensive therapist directory and scheduling platform that help people more easily connect with a therapist that meets their criteria and then immediately schedule an appointment.
People interested in learning more about this platform can the Counseling Connection Get Started page to learn more.
Nancy Cowden
