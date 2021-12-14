Royalton Barracks // DUI and Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B2007113

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Max Fabian

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: 12/13/2021/1420 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-14 near Clowns Alley, Sharon VT

VIOLATION: DUI and Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Shawn Currier

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a call for a white Ford 1-50 with a sander and plow which had been operating erratically. The vehicle had reportedly pulled into the Sharon Trading Post, before continuing south on Route 14. Troopers located the vehicle in a pull-off on VT Route 14 near Clowns Alley. Troopers spoke to the operator who was identified as Shawn Currier (34). Signs of impairment were detected, and Currier was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. Currier was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 01/04/2021 at 0830 hours and released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/04/2022 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.