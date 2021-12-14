U.S. Serial Console Server Market is Poised to Expand at a CAGR Value of 8.5% During Forecast Period 2021-2031
Enterprise users are expected to account for nearly one-third of the serial console server market share by 2030-endUNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global serial console server market is set to witness mounting growth over the coming years, as a result of increasing automation and digitalization. Serial console servers are use in data centers for enabling the secure remote management of devices, including routers, switches, and firewalls.
ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Serial Console Server. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Serial Console Server Market across various industries and regions.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Serial Console Server market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Serial Console Server, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Serial Console Server Market.
A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business executions, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the serial console server market enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.
Serial Console Server Market: Report Summary
The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including demand, product developments, policy & regulatory landscape, revenue generation, and sales in the serial console server market across the globe.
A comprehensive estimate on the serial console server market has also been considered through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario regarding the sales of serial console servers during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.
Serial Console Server Market: Analysis on Market Size Evaluation
The study provides each market segment in terms of value (US$ Mn) analysis in the serial console server market.
Market estimates at global and regional levels for serial console servers are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and “Mn Units” in terms of volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent serial console server market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Another key feature of the serial console server market report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer can look to achieve, as well as identify potential resources from sales and delivery perspectives, in the serial console server market.
Regional Outlook of Serial Console Server Market
North America is seen as the most lucrative region in the global serial console server market, backed by the advancing IT and telecommunication industry in the U.S. and Canada. Furthermore, regional trends, regulatory policies, and product specifications play an important role in the development of the North America serial console server market. In particular, the U.S. market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 8.5%, and create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 5.5 Bn over the forecast period.
Key companies active in serial console server market are increasingly viewing North America and East Asia from a target market perspective, on the back of increasing number of enterprise level data centers in these regions. Furthermore, the Europe serial console server market is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 2.3 Bn by 2030. However, the Asia Pacific region is seen as an emerging market with increasing popularity of cloud services in China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and India.
Serial Console Server Market Competitive Analysis: Key Players to Focus on Acquisition of Regional Players
Prominent market players such as Opengear, Inc, Vertix, Cisco, Lantronix, Inc., Aten International Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Perle, Raritan Inc., Digi International Inc., Black Box Corporation, and Tripp Lite are focusing on product innovation and product launches to gain a significant share in the serial console server market during the forecast period.
For instance, in 2020, Aten International Co. launched 16 and 32 port serial console servers for data centers for render convenient installation, secure serial device access, easy management, and comprehensive control of data centers. Furthermore, global players such as Cisco and HP are focusing on vertical integration to gain market share and extend their product portfolios.
COVID-19 Impact on Serial Console Server Market
The spread of coronavirus has crippled the entire world. Nearly all countries have imposed lockdowns and strict social distancing measures. This has resulted in the disruption of supply chains. Furthermore, increasing concerns with respect to social distancing and emergence of the work from home culture has given a boost to cloud service providers. However, serial console servers are experiencing descending demand amid travel and supply restrictions.
Serial Console Server Market Segmentation
Fact.MR has studied the serial console server market with detailed segmentation on the basis of number of ports, data center type, model, enterprise size, end user, and region.
Number of Ports
• 2 to 16
• 16 to 32
• 32 to 64
• 64 Above
Data Center Type
• Hyerscale
• Colocation
• Wholesale
• Enterprise
• Telecom
Model
• Commercial
• Industrial
• Accessories
End User
• Cloud Service Provides
• Enterprise Users
• MTDC
• Others
Enterprise Size
• Large Enterprises
• Small & Medium enterprises
Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• East Asia
• South Asia
• Oceania
• MEA
Key Question answered in the survey of Serial Console Server market report:
• Sales and Demand of Serial Console Server
• Growth of Serial Console Server Market
• Market Analysis of Serial Console Server
• Market Insights of Serial Console Server
• Key Drivers Impacting the Serial Console Server market
• Which are the Key drivers impacted by Serial Console Server market
• Restraints Shaping Market Growth
• Market Survey of Serial Console Server
More Valuable Insights on Serial Console Server Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Serial Console Server, Sales and Demand of Serial Console Server, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Technology Domain:
