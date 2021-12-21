SaaS Trends: Enterprise Jamstack Expansion Continues As Agility CMS Partners Up With Netlify

Agility CMS Logo Agility CMS and Netlify Integrate

Agility CMS, a leading headless CMS for enterprise, has announced its partnership with Netlify.

With Netlify as a partner, Agility CMS customers can now access a world-class hosting and global deployment solution, seamlessly” — Jon Voigt, CEO Agility CMS

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agility CMS , a leading headless CMS, has announced its partnership with Netlify . Netlify provides an enterprise-grade hosting and deployment platform with serverless functions and powerful backend APIs.“Netlify’s superb balance between its grassroots community and its enterprise-grade features is very much aligned with our philosophy,” said Agility CTO Joel Varty.“We’re incredibly happy that Agility CMS customers can now enjoy the benefits of Netlify’s platform, and we’re excited that enterprises who trust Netlify now have more reason to try out Agility,” Varty continued.The partnership affords Agility CMS customers access to any feature offered by Netlify, including:- Perform backend tasks in the background with scalable serverless functions- Manage forms and form submissions without writing any server-side code- Load balancing- Enhanced Security features- Completely automate the deployment of your project- Generate static websites using Agility CMS- Improved SEO options- Faster website loading times, globally.Jon Voigt, Agility CMS’ CEO, added that “Agility CMS and Netlify share a vision of a headless and Jamstack-centric future for the web. Our agile headless CMS is marketer-friendly and designed to work in tandem with other technologies. With Netlify as a partner, Agility CMS customers can now access a world-class hosting and global deployment solution, seamlessly.”“This partnership with Netlify is another milestone for Agility CMS, which is steadily expanding its number of partnerships and integrations,” sumamrised Kaya Ismail, Founder of Wordify and DXP Report.About Agility CMSAgility CMS is an API-first, hybrid headless CMS that empowers marketing and development teams to create and manage content and digital experiences across their digital properties. Agility CMS' hybrid architecture reduces creative limitations and security concerns that traditional legacy and pure headless CMS have built in. This provides legacy and greater creative freedom for web developers while retaining familiar authoring tools that content editors know and love.About NetlifyNetlify is a popular way to build, deploy and scale modern web applications. Developers choose Netlify for its powerful yet straightforward workflows that make it easy to integrate their choice of tools and collaborate with their teams to deliver the best online experiences faster. Netlify is also the platform of choice for running modern Jamstack web applications in production, from global corporate sites to complex e-commerce and SaaS applications.

Agility CMS combines the best of both worlds: Fast Flexible API-based Development and Familiar Authoring Tools like Page , Sitemaps and URL Management.