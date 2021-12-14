PetDine Launches New Product Labeling Service
Added Service Simplifies Client Product Manufacturing Process
PetDine prides itself on providing clients the highest level of customer satisfaction within all aspects of our contract manufacturing partnership.”FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetDine, a large contract manufacturer of pet supplements and treats, has increased its offering for client contract manufacturing partnerships by now providing labeling services. The added service streamlines and simplifies the overall manufacturing process for client products and ensures consistent, high-quality, market-ready pet products.
“PetDine prides itself on providing clients the highest level of customer satisfaction within all aspects of our contract manufacturing partnership," said Justin Boling, PetDine Director of Marketing. “Giving our customers one less component to worry about not only makes the production process more seamless, but it saves time, enabling clients to focus on brand promotion and targeted goals in bringing innovative products to market.”
With the pet product labeling service, PetDine will enhance its consultative approach and guide clients as they develop their pet product labels. Clients will gain expert feedback on product facts, ingredient lists and nutrition information from PetDine’s team of PhD nutritionists. Once labels are finalized, PetDine will handle the remainder of the labeling process, from on-demand printing to rigorous quality control, freeing clients from managing and dealing with the complexities involved with product labeling. PetDine clients can devote their efforts to growing their brands to capitalize on the booming pet industry.
“In addition to streamlining our clients’ go-to-market development, producing labels presents an additional checkpoint for nutritional direction that we can offer,” said Dr. Mike Jarosz, PetDine Director of Nutrition. “Undertaking this step enables us to better support client needs and provide guidance when establishing product information, thus equipping our clients with the confidence they need to successfully introduce new, unique products to market.”
For more information on PetDine and its pet product contract manufacturing, visit petdinellc.com/services/ or contact Justin Boling at 970.692.6134 or justin@petdinellc.com. Additional information about PetDine can be found at PetDinellc.com.
ABOUT PETDINE
PetDine, a division of ADM, is a contract manufacturer that helps entrepreneurs capitalize on opportunities through the development of custom pet supplements, food and treats. From sourcing the finest ingredients to utilizing the highest quality standards, the company focuses on keeping pets happy and healthy. Its pet products span soft chews, liquid food toppers, powders, dental and long goods, baked treats and kibble. PetDine works with clients to customize pet products while meeting their requirements for price, positioning and safety. For more information about PetDine, visit PetDineLLC.com.
Justin Boling
PetDine
+1 970-692-6134
justin@petdinellc.com
