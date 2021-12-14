EXPERIENCED INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND BOARD CHAIR YVONNE STILLHART AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE

Yvonne Stillhart

Leading independent board member and board chair adds her name to the distinguished graduates of the Certificate in Risk Governance program.

Yvonne is a deeply experienced director and trendsetting boardroom leaderwho now brings even greater risk governance insights to the board committees and boards on which she serves.” — David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute

COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Yvonne Stillhart of Zurich, Switzerland.Yvonne serves as an independent member of the board of directors and member of the audit and risk committee at UBS Asset Management Switzerland Ltd. and the independent chairperson of the board of directors and member of the social and ethics committee at EPE Capital Ltd. She has a multi-decade career as a co-founder and c-suite executive with p&l responsibility in regulated and unregulated industries. Her board experience includes service as board chair, chair of the audit committee, chair of the remuneration committee, and member of the valuation committee, with experience in Europe, the United States, North Africa, and sub-Saharan Africa. She is fluent in German, English, Spanish, and French."Yvonne came to our program via the prestigious Women Executives on Boards group, members of which have graduated from rigorous executive education programs at Harvard Business School," said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of the DCRO Institute. "She is a deeply experienced director who now brings even greater risk governance insights to the board committees and boards on which she serves. We are thrilled to count her among our graduates as she is a trendsetting boardroom leader," he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance , the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents."This is a must-do program for every corporate board director, as risk governance is about recognizing and managing strategic opportunities in the pursuit of creating stakeholder value," said Ms. Stillhart.The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members' Course on Risk® , is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download.Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Directordesignation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

