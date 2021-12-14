On-Demand Streaming Platform Pendwa Announces New TV Series Recorded in Swahili, Baba Olivia
All 17 episodes are available to stream on Dec. 19, 2021.
We hope families from all over the world will make Baba Olivia a part of their annual holiday celebrations.”BURLINGTON, MA, USA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s the dawn of a new era for the African television industry as Pendwa, an on-demand streaming platform for African movies and television shows, announced today the launch of a new TV series, Baba Olivia, that will be available to stream on the platform on Dec. 19.
— Jovin Mwilanga, founder of Pendwa
Written and directed by Henry Mwakajumba, Baba Olivia is a first-of-its-kind series that combines magnificent scenery from Tanzania with incredible acting from Tanzanian-based actors like Salim Ahmed (Gabo), Kulwa Kikumba (Dude), and Betroda Sinforia, who has currently been nominated for best upcoming actress based on this TV show. With the director being a freak of drone shots, his vision was to transport viewers to Tanzania by capturing an intriguing story and making people travel in every scene by highlighting the beautiful green landscapes that make his home country so magical.
Baba Olivia is a Swahili masterpiece full of life teachings that will make viewers fall in love with all the actors, especially Olivia (Betty), a cheerful 13-year-old girl who loves talking and making jokes.
“With the show shot in Tanzania, directed by a Tanzanian director and is portrayed through outstanding image quality, we are honored to have the opportunity to stream such an impactful series on Pendwa and believe that not only Tanzanians but Africans around the world will be proud of Baba Olivia,” said Jovin Mwilanga, founder of Pendwa. “As the holidays are right around the corner, we hope families from all over the world will make Baba Olivia a part of their annual holiday celebrations this year and beyond.”
As television subscriptions are becoming increasingly expensive while still lacking features such as recording content and streaming on all devices (Phones, Laptops, TVs, etc), Pendwa allows subscribers to watch movies and television shows on-demand, and soon, download content to watch later without the internet all at an affordable price point. Geared to making entertainment more accessible to Africans by making content available in local languages like Swahili and integrating familiar payment solutions like scratch cards and mobile money, Pendwa is on a mission to be an African household name for on-demand movie streaming.
All 17 episodes will be available to stream on Pendwa starting Dec. 19, 2021. For more information about Baba Olivia, visit https://www.pendwa.app/olivia. To learn more about how to purchase a subscription to Pendwa, visit https://www.pendwa.app/shows.
About Pendwa:
Pendwa is a home for Swahili African movies, TV shows, and African crossword puzzles. With a Pendwa account, users can instantly stream hundreds of films and TV shows from their mobile, computer, and TV. Pendwa also offers hundreds of African-themed crossword puzzles available to play on all devices. The company aims to be Africa’s leading entertainment platform. They show African movies that tell African stories and celebrate African culture in the modern age of the internet.
Jovin Mwilanga
Pendwa
+1 857-321-0615
hello@pendwa.app
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter