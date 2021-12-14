Robert Dodge, CEO, Prosegur Global Risk, Talks About Today’s Constant Threat Security Environment...

Robert Dodge, CEO, PROSEGUR GLOBAL RISK www.PROSEGUR.us PROSEGUR GLOBAL RISK SERVICES Cipher, a PROSEGUR company: www.cipher.com - - - www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com - - -

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Dodge is a recognized global security expert with over 25 years of experience in security, investigations and consulting. He has worked on security and investigative projects in more than 90 countries around the world.

Robert currently serves as CEO of Prosegur Global Risk, a key business unit of the world’s third largest security company, where he leads the team that advises some of the largest organizations around the world on risk mitigation and security strategies. Prior to joining Prosegur, he was Global President of the Corporate Risk Services Division at G4S. He also spent 14 years with Pinkerton, one of the world’s largest risk management firms as the International Senior Vice President, responsible for managing all of Pinkerton’s international offices and operations. Early in his career Robert served honorably in the U.S. Navy.

Robert regularly speaks and writes on the matters of security and risk both domestically and internationally.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you for joining us today, Robert. It’s a pleasure to chat with you again. Congratulations on your new position at Prosegur! Your knowledge and experience in the security space, having worked on security & investigative projects in more than 90 countries around the world, is truly second to none. Before drilling down into your new role and Prosegur solutions, please tell us more about your background.

Robert Dodge: Thank you, I have over 25 years of experience in security, investigations, and risk consulting. I am currently the CEO of Prosegur Global Risk, a key business unit of the world’s third-largest security company, where I lead the team that advises some of the largest organizations around the world on risk mitigation and security strategies. Before joining Prosegur, I was the Global President of the Corporate Risk Services Division at G4S. I also spent 14 years with Pinkerton, one of the world’s largest risk management firms as the International Senior Vice President, responsible for managing all of Pinkerton’s international offices and operations. Early in my career, I served in the U.S. Navy.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: The security headlines keep coming, day after day, and they are, unfortunately, not good ones….Colonial Pipeline, “shots fired”, vehicle ramming, smash & grab, insider threats, workplace violence, COVID, civil unrest …our daily lives, our infrastructure sometimes feels more vulnerable than ever before…and the bad guy might be a foreign government, terrorist group, sophisticated hacker group, home-grown terrorist, and, unfortunately, sometimes from within, from a disgruntled employee. What is your message, Robert, to Prosegur clients about the education and situational awareness they need to mitigate risks in this constant threat environment?

Robert Dodge: They should stay in tune with what the likely risks are to their business and their people and then orient their people, process, and technologies to help mitigate those potential risks. It starts with training and robust situational awareness. We all know that the pandemic has added an additional layer of tension and stress and there is now the second pandemic of fear, uncertainty, and violence that is steadily increasing around the world.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Sort of like what we are seeing in our supply chains?

Robert Dodge: Yes. The supply chain is a hot topic right now. There have been shortages, delays, and infrastructure issues. The integrity of our supply chain has been challenged and, in some cases, it is broken. Therefore, more and more criminal elements are targeting supply chain vulnerabilities to steal goods for their own nefarious needs. At Prosegur we have been leveraging our extensive footprint of 160,000 employees in 26 countries to offer solutions. We have partnered with a premier provider of GPS sensor IoT devices. And we have cutting-edge technologies for escalations and supply chain monitoring. We combine all of that with our 26 security operations centers around the world to offer a holistic offering for companies requiring supply chain security, from point of origin through points of entry and distribution.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Speaking of COVID-19, how can we support businesses in the post-COVID office environment?

Robert Dodge: Organizations are in various states of assessing their workforce needs as they start to bring employees back to the office. Every company is looking at the situation through a prism of their own needs. From a security perspective, I tell our clients that they need to have a heightened awareness of the mental state of their staff. The pandemic has increased tensions and stress levels. For example, some employees are stressed about rules around vaccinations and mask-wearing in the office. If you are in charge of security, it’s now more important than ever that you carefully evaluate your people, process, and technology in this new normal and be prepared for potential disruptions. Some of these situations could escalate into violence. Secondly, we have to consider the security of remote workers. What security risks are in their home? Is there the possibility that your workers are leaving sensitive documents in the open? Are they locking their home office? Do they have a shredder? Are they following good cybersecurity hygiene? Or are they creating a massive vulnerability for someone to access sensitive corporate information?

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Let’s talk about Prosegur INTEGRA. Can you please explain what that is?

Robert Dodge: Integra is Prosegur’s integrated risk mitigation strategy. It’s taking the diverse parts of Prosegur’s suite of security solutions from guarding to technology to global risk services to cybersecurity and integrating those solutions to help protect your assets. This isn’t your traditional guards, guns, and gates approach to security. This is leveraging 21st-century risk management to enhance your security profile, reduce risk and enhance business continuity preparedness.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Can you please tell us about Prosegur’s cybersecurity offering?

Robert Dodge: Prosegur owns a global cybersecurity company called Cipher and Cipher performs a whole host of cybersecurity services from monitoring services to incident response to mitigation solutions. Everything you can think of in the cyber world from managed cyber security services to identifying and mitigating malware to conducting cyber-surveillance on the dark web to investigative and forensic support. Prosegur provides these services around the world.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Can you tell me a little bit about your team?

Robert Dodge: I like to joke that I am “Assembling the Avengers”. I am hiring unique and talented people from some of our premier law enforcement and intelligence agencies including the CIA, DEA, FBI, Private Sector, and Military services. They have proven past performance and they are looking forward to working with me to grow the world’s best global risk services business under the Prosegur brand.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you again for joining us today, Robert. We look forward to future updates !

For the complete interview with Robert Dodge, CEO, Prosegur Global Risk, please click here:

https://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_Prosegur_Robert_Dodge.html

For more information:

PROSEGUR: www.PROSEGUR.us

Download the PROSEGUR SECURITY, GLOBAL RISK SERVICES brochure here:

https://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/whitepapers/Prosegur_Global_Risk_Services.pdf

Cipher, a PROSEGUR COMPANY https://cipher.com/

Download the Cipher White Paper here, The Convergence of Physical and Digital Risk Management:

https://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/whitepapers/Prosegur_Convergence_of_Physical_Digital_RM.pdf

