Armis named "Best Cybersecurity Vendor for Connected Devices” at the 2021 Cas d'Or Cybersecurity Awards
Recognised for its adaptability, innovation and relevancePARIS, FRANCE, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armis, the leading unified asset visibility and security platform provider, today announced it has won "Best Cybersecurity Vendor for Connected Devices” at the 2021 edition of the Cas d'Or Cybersecurity Awards in France.
The ceremony, organized by Les Cas d’Or du Digitale, is part of a set of business events that celebrate the best solutions for the digital world in the sectors of technology, advertising, marketing and ecommerce. Armis was selected winner in its category by an independent jury of CISOs and CIOs who praised the adaptability, innovation and relevance of the solution. Having recently announced a $300 million funding round, Armis is positioned to keep investing in innovation and fueling its expansion in key regions like France.
Frédéric Benichou, Regional Director, South EMEA and BeLux at Armis said "In the past year, we have seen a raise in the number of cyberattacks involving IT, IoT, OT, IIoT and IoMT devices, marking the emergence of a new battlefield. In France's current environment of change, Armis is taking decisive steps to mitigate this trend and help its customers put in place the right security approach that will allow them to digitise without fear of a cyber attack.”
“We are delighted to hear that Armis was honored in the 2021 Cybersecurity Cas d'Or Awards.” said Conor Coughlan, CAO and General Manager for EMEA at Armis. “The Armis solution enables organizations to fully take advantage of new technologies, while being secure. Our solution, combined with our current footprint of customers, presents unique value and, together we will continue to work to secure the world of unmanaged and IoT devices.”
If you would like to learn more about Armis’ solutions or schedule a demo, please visit www.armis.com.
About Armis
Armis is the leading unified asset visibility and security platform designed to address the new threat landscape that connected devices create. Fortune 1000 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices, including medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT), and industrial control systems (ICS). Armis provides passive and unparalleled cybersecurity asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
