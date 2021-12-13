Statement by Secretary Cardona on President Biden's Executive Order on Improving Customer Experience and Government Services for the American People

Today, the Biden-Harris Administration announced a series of new actions to help improve customer experience and Government services for the American people. The new Executive Order directs Federal agencies to put people at the center of everything the Government does, and includes 36 customer experience (CX) improvement commitments across 17 Federal agencies, all of which aim to improve people's lives and the delivery of Government services. The Executive Order also creates a sustained, cross-government service delivery process that aligns to the moments that matter most in people's lives.

"The President's Executive Order reinforces and advances one of our core, founding principles as a nation, that we have a government of the people, by the people, and for the people. This is an American ideal that resonates at the U.S. Department of Education, which I believe, is a service agency," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "We are attuned to the needs of those we serve—including students, educators, parents and families, and communities. I'm proud of the Education Department's work on behalf of the American people, from supporting states and districts in fully reopening schools for in-person learning; to fighting to ensure that the rights of historically and presently underserved students are protected; to increasing equity and excellence in P-12 education; to improving access, affordability, and success in postsecondary education."

Under the Executive Order, the U.S. Department of Education will ensure that for the 1 in 6 Americans, or approximately 45 million people, who are managing their student loans:1

Direct Loan borrowers will need to navigate only a single repayment portal on StudentAid.gov, so that they can apply for, manage, and repay their loans without having to visit multiple websites and manage multiple sets of credentials for different aspects of their student loans.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness candidates, including civil servants and active-duty service members, will be able to apply for the program with less paperwork than currently and without having to fill out forms with information they have already provided to the Federal government previously.

Students and borrowers can receive relevant recommendations for other benefits and services they may qualify for, like healthcare subsidies, broadband support, and food assistance, in order to connect them with support to lower additional economic barriers to post-secondary education completion.

Today's actions build on the President's Management Agenda, which outlines a bold vision for ensuring an effective, equitable, accountable Government that delivers results for all Americans.

For more information on the recently released Executive Order, please visit: https://performance.gov/cx.

1 Portfolio by Age spreadsheet found at https://studentaid.gov/data-center/student/portfolio.