Men's Waterproof Parka Jackets Canada - Best Sustainable Black Winter Coats For Men Updated

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank And Oak’s newly launched Alpine parka comes equipped with features designed to mitigate the harshest weather conditions, including inside waist adjustment and a hood storm-flap for snow, wind, and rain protection. Its filling also provides an efficient defence against the elements, mimicking the warmth of down despite being composed of 100% recycled polyester.

More details can be found at: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/mens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

With the newly launched parka, customers will have access to a high-quality product suitable for winter wear that has been created in a sustainable manner, with its 2-layered fabric comprising 55% recycled polyester and 45% organic cotton. Additionally, its lining is made from 100% recycled polyester.

Climate change raises questions of individual and collective responsibilities, and it does so particularly in traditional industries that have often been callous in their treatment of the environment, such as the fashion industry.

Frank And Oak takes ecological initiative in its sustainable fashion practices, ensuring it is doing its part in the global fight against looming environmental catastrophe. The company utilizes a hydro-less process during the making of the denim, for instance, which uses up to 79% less energy, 95% less water, and 50% fewer chemicals than traditional production methods.

As previously announced, The parka additionally features outside and inside chest pockets, hand pockets with corduroy pocketing and poly fleece, emblem embroidery on the sleeve, and branded zipper pullers.

Frank And Oak is a Canadian clothing company founded in Montreal in 2012, with a professional and social ethic centred around environmental accountability. Though initially selling only menswear over the internet, the company’s values and product quality were soon recognized by the public, and it was able to expand to include brick-and-mortar stores and a women’s clothing line.

A satisfied customer said: “I ordered from their Essentials Collection. The quality was excellent and when I had a question, their customer service was friendly and super responsive. I will definitely be ordering more from Frank And Oak. Their style is definitely unique and refreshing.”

All interested parties can find further details at: https://ca.frankandoak.com

###

For more information about Frank And Oak, contact the company here:



Frank And Oak

Anne Gael Plante

+1-514-889-8701

anne-gael.plante@frankandoak.com

702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,

Montréal, QC H2T 1A8,

Canada

Anne Gael Plante