The Mortgage Superman Alberto Dominguez Rolls Out Alternative Funding Options for Investors and Entrepreneurs

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alberto Dominguez NMLS #1223499, known as the "Superman of Mortgages", is renowned in the Miami area as the lender investors, builders, and entrepreneurs call to secure alternative funding options when they don't qualify for traditional loans.

Dominguez, a mortgage loan officer with Ideal Lending Solutions NMLS #1627975, doesn't need to wear a cape or remove his glasses to reveal he's the industry's Superman. Instead, he uses his five years of mortgage experience and the suite of mortgage programs he and the Ideal Solutions team has launched to give customers support all day, every day, connecting them with carefully tailored lending plans. He knows the right ways to identify each client's ideal lending plan to overcome the unfair barriers that some conventional mortgages can create.

Ideal Lending Solutions is a division of American Financial Network, Inc. NMLS #237341, a California-based direct lender licensed in all 50 states, including Florida. Dominguez works primarily in and around Miami and prides himself on offering the broadest possible range of mortgage options.

"Many people want to invest in real estate, but they think it's impossible because they don't qualify for a conventional mortgage," he says. "For example, there are profitable small business owners that can't qualify for a typical mortgage due to a low-value tax return. But the truth is that there are so many different non-traditional loans available, and all it takes is knowing the right person who'll be honest with them and give them the best choice."

His clients get more than the traditional, quick pre-approval loan check -- whether they're buying a first-time home, second property, commercial building, or investment property.

We see the key to getting the desired outcome of a property at the best deal possible in Dominguez's approach to the loan process. He goes the extra step by offering comprehensive support, including an honest and detailed review of a client's finances so that he can advise them of any changes that might need to happen to open doors to certain mortgages they might not know about.

Among his popular services is a CPA profit and loss program that allows people to buy property without first getting formal verification of their taxes or waiting on the IRS to verify their income. "Business owners shouldn't be penalized and prevented from having mortgages just because of their tax returns," he explains. "Instead, I help them to buy property using their company's profit and loss statements prepared by their accountant or tax preparer."

One service he offers for free is advice on approaching the potentially daunting world of investing in property: be prepared. He's happy to provide around-the-clock support to make sure that his clients get the first-class deal. However, he wants to make it known that these are the common mistakes people make when investing in property:

Buying out of desperation

Many people tend to jump on any offer they find out of fear of missing out. But Alberto reminds buyers not to get desperate and jump on the first product, offer, or home they see. "Decisions made out of desperation and haste are never good investments," he adds. There are two enemies to good investing practices— fear and greed. It's true in the stock market, and it's the same in real estate investing too.

Letting their eyes off the market

Dominguez believes that while patience is critical, homebuyers should be ready to jump on a potential investment or property as soon as the best opportunity presents itself. "I always tell them to stay and be prepared because the market is so aggressive and volatile," adds Alberto. "I always advise my clients to get pre-approved, to see and weigh out their options to know what they can and can't afford, and to have their finances in order before starting the search for a home."

Not keeping your broker on speed dial

Talented real estate and mortgage brokers don't act like sales agents, and they act like consultants who can give people sound advice when it comes to the property market. So keeping a lender on speed dial is like having a consultant on standby to provide you with advice when you need it. Working with a mortgage professional can become a long-term relationship if you find the right one. Check for social proof and see what past clients say about that person's work.

The original Superman Clark Kent defended "truth, justice, and the American way" for everyday citizens. Now Dominguez reveals the truth about how many diverse types of mortgages exist and gives aspiring homeowners the justice they need to secure the right loan to achieve their American dream of finally owning a property.





Media Details

Contact: Alberto Dominguez

Company Name: Ideal Lending Solutions is a division of American Financial Network, Inc.

Phone #: 786-728-4553

Instagram: @Albdominguez

Facebook: Alberto Dominguez Lending Specialist

Email: Adominguez@ideallending.net





Disclaimers:

Branch: 9638 Sunset Drive, Miami, FL 33173

Equal Housing Lender | Branch NMLS# 1627975. American Financial Network, Inc., DBA Ideal Lending, is licensed by the Florida Mortgage Lender Servicer License (MLDB5927), California DFPI Financing law License (Branch), Georgia Mortgage Lender Licensee/Registration (38586), Illinois Residential Mortgage License (MB.6761004), Iowa Mortgage Banker License (2015-0043), North Carolina Mortgage Loan Originator License (L-158766-191), North Dakota Money Broker License (MB103398), South Dakota Mortgage Lender License (ML.05221), Texas SML Mortgage Banker Branch Registration, and under Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS), unique identifier of 1627975. Refer to www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org and input NMLS #237341 to see where American Financial Network, Inc. is a licensed lender. In all states, the principal licensed office of American Financial Network, Inc. is 10 Pointe Drive, Suite 330, Brea, CA 92821; Phone: (714) 831-4000 (NMLS ID#237341). This is not an offer for extension of credit or commitment to lend. All loans must satisfy company underwriting guidelines. Not all applicants qualify. Information and pricing are subject to change at any time and without notice. The content in this advertisement is for informational purposes only. Products are not available in all areas.