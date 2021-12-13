DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published December 13, 2021)

Join this webinar on tying flies for fly fishing Ever wonder how to tie flies used in fly fishing? Join a webinar with Linda Radimecky, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources park naturalist, to learn the basics of fly tying, including how to use the equipment needed to tie flies.

The webinar is at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 15, and is part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities. Registration and more information are available on the DNR website.

Hunting regulations now available in Hmong, Karen, Somali and Spanish People who speak Hmong, Karen, Somali or Spanish can access Minnesota’s hunting regulations in their language. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has translated the state’s hunting regulations into four languages. Previously, they had been available only in English.

The translated booklets in Hmong, Somali and Spanish are available in digital format on the DNR website and in print at locations where they are likely to be in demand, including at select DNR offices, license vendors and Minnesota state parks. In Karen, the waterfowl regulations are available electronically and in print at this time. The Karen hunting and trapping regulations book, including the deer permit area map, is available electronically.

People can request that a free copy of the English, Hmong, Somali or Spanish regulation booklets, or the Karen waterfowl regulations, be mailed to them by calling the DNR’s Information Center at 651-296-6157 or 888-646-6367 or by emailing [email protected].

In addition, the DNR Information Center offers interpretation in more than 200 languages and provides information in alternative formats for individuals with disabilities. For TTY/TDD communication contact us through the Minnesota Relay Service at 711 or 800-627-3529.