1st Anniversary Cake

Hola Amor – An elegant party wear brand from New York Celebrates its 1st Anniversary at Lahore & Manhattan stores with its stunning New Collection on Display

a simple sketch with an HB pencil to almost the finished product is an example of True Artist & a great team work” — Ahmad J Butt

NYC, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Luxury NYC party wear and lifestyle brand Hola Amor celebrated its first anniversary in the heart of NYC’s Manhattan & heart of Pakistan, Lahore. The new party wear luxury collection featured sophisticated designs & patterns that are both comfortable and refined to sustain Hola Amor as the Best Party wear dresses in Pakistan & New York.

The designer & founder Nida Junejo showed her first collection back in Nov 3rd, 2020, under her own wings in Dubai through a sensational entrance into the world of fashion couture by creating a strong message through the bold designs for girls globally.

While some of Hola Amor’s couture creations over the year directly mirrored works by the Greek art and literature indirectly inspired almost everything she produced. “The idea was to underline the richness of these various Greek & ancient mythologies into a permanent clothing collection.

The designer’s business partner & Group CEO of the Best Software Development company New York , Mr. Ahmad J Butt from Napollo, presented the new collection at the anniversary exhibition in Manhattan. He has called the new collection “A bridge between NYC & Lahore. We will be presenting no clothes. I think it’s interesting also for the public to see, what is the process from a simple sketch with an HB pencil to almost the finished product, which is a pure form of art being created by a team of experts”.

Hola Amor’s new collection has a complete wardrobe collection from eastern wear to a complete western touch from Tops to Bottoms, Formal suits to exclusive Jumpsuits, Chic Jewelry to stunning bag collection, all are available for sale online & In-Store at www.holaamor.org and is rocking the world of fashion with over 1 million brand lovers all across the world in just one year.



Hola Amor's New Collection 2022