NDSC Congratulates Valerie Williams
Newly appointed Director, Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP).ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 13, 2021, Valerie C. Williams was sworn in as Director of the Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP) in the U.S. Department of Education. Ms. Williams has an exemplary service record as Senior Director of Government Relations and External Affairs for the National Association of State Directors of Special Education (NASDSE) and the U.S. Congress, federal agencies, and non-profit organizations.
NDSC President, Shauntel Neal-Howe, commented, "Valerie has a focus on equity and accountability and a deep understanding of the needs of children and youth with disabilities as a professional in the field and as the mother of a child with disabilities. She has served with distinction as 2nd Vice President and Board member of the NDSC, and I know she will serve with the same expertise and commitment in the important position of OSEP Director. We at NDSC look forward to continuing to work with her in her new capacity."
As OSEP Director, Ms. Williams will be responsible for the effective implementation of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), the federal special education law, advising the OSERS Assistant Secretary, and providing leadership to the policy development, management, and resource allocation activities of OSEP, including IDEA monitoring and grant administration.
NDSC Senior Policy Advisor and former OSEP Director, Stephanie Smith Lee, said, "Valerie's extensive experience and record of successful leadership working with state special education directors, Capitol Hill, government agencies, and advocacy organizations have prepared her well to excel at the challenging position of OSEP Director. She will be an asset to the Department, young children and students with disabilities, their families, and the professionals who serve them."
#####
About the National Down Syndrome Congress
Founded in 1973, the National Down Syndrome Congress (NDSC) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to an improved world for individuals with Down syndrome. The NDSC is a leading national resource for anyone seeking to learn about Down syndrome and whose purpose is to promote the interests of people with Down syndrome through advocacy, public awareness, and information. In addition, the NDSC provides support and information about issues related to Down syndrome and on matters of public policy throughout the lifespan. The NDSC is dedicated to reshaping how people understand and experience Down syndrome and creating an improved world in which all people will recognize and embrace the value and dignity of people with Down syndrome. For more information about the NDSC, please visit our website at www.ndsccenter.org.
Rhonda Rice
NDSC
+1 678-770-6641
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other