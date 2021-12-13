Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market growing at a CAGR of 10.9% | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios - 2030

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Industry

The increase in number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases including myocardial infarction, acute coronary syndrome.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cardiac biomarkers testing market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years, and is anticipated to continue to grow at a consistent pace, due to high prevalence of cardiac diseases that widely remain undiagnosed. Large number of cardiac biomarkers in pipeline, augmented patient awareness toward the importance of early detection of cardiovascular diseases, and opportunities in untapped countries such as India, China, and other Asia-Pacific countries are the key factors that contribute toward the growth of the market. In addition, introduction of novel cardiac biomarkers for point of care (POC) testing and facilitating quick results for chronic patients serve as opportunistic approaches to drive the market growth.

The global cardiac biomarkers testing market was valued at $9,766.93 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $28,098.07 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030. The cardiac troponins segment, both T and I, forefronts among all other cardiac biomarker types, holding the largest share due to its strong performance, as cardiac troponins are the most sensitive and specific biomarkers for subsequent events of myocardium injury.

However, premium pricing of approved and novel single used cardiac biomarkers and uncertain government regulation regarding the approval for biomarker tests and assays are expected to hinder the market growth during the analysis period.

Presence of large undiagnosed patient population, rise in incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), rapid urbanization, increase in disposable income, improved government funding toward healthcare, and surge in awareness about cardiac events, i.e., quick checkups after the onset of chest pain are the prime reasons responsible for the market growth in North America. Furthermore, the market growth is driven by novel progress in the treatments with improved overall survival benefits using multi-assay biomarkers. The survival benefit would be influential in governing the peak sales and market penetration of novel approved cardiac biomarker-based devices.

Based on cardiac biomarker type, the market is segmented into creatine kinase (CK-MB), troponins T and I, myoglobin, BNPs, IMA, and others. The IMA segment is expected to grow at high CAGR, as these biomarkers improve the sensitivity and negative predictive value for the diagnosis of myocardial ischemia when used in combination with standard cardiac biomarkers.

The applications covered in the study include myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome, atherosclerosis, and others. The congestive heart failure segment is expected to register the highest growth rate, owing to increased demand for biomarker tests for early detection of heart failure.

North America led the global market in 2020, due to high demand for cardiac testing, increase in prevalence rate of CVD, and rise in awareness toward cardiac diagnostics solutions. Moreover, intensive efforts taken by government and research institutes to deal with critical cardiac diseases and increase in R&D activities related to cardiac biomarkers are expected to boost the market growth in North America.

The Major Key Players Are:

• Roche Diagnostics

• Abbott Laboratories

• Siemens Healthcare

• Becton

• Dickinson and Company

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• BioMerieux, PerkinElmer Inc.

• Tosoh Corporation

• Danaher Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Key Findings of the Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market:

• North America occupied 37.0% share of the global cardiac biomarkers testing market in 2020

• Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR 12.5% during the forecast period

• By application, myocardial infarction segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020

• By biomarkers type, troponins segment dominated the market in 2020

• By location of testing, the point-of-care testing segment is expected to register the fastest cardiac biomarkers testing market growth during the forecast period

