A new facet of Covid crisis: VR in Healthcare Market Rising Up Gradually with the Adoption of New Technologies

VR in Healthcare Market

The growth of the VR in healthcare market is driven by increase in use of virtual reality in the fields of healthcare and medicine.

VR in Healthcare Market by Product (VR Semiconductor Components, VR Devices, VR Sensors), Technology (Head-Mounted Technology, Gesture-Tracking Technology, and Projector & Display Walls Technology)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Virtual Reality (VR﻿) in healthcare market generated $240.9 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $2.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 33.2% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Growing demand for innovative diagnostic techniques, surge in incidences of neurological disorders, and increase in awareness regarding the benefits of virtual reality technologies drive the growth of the global VR in healthcare market. However, data privacy concerns of the users, high cost of treatment, and lack of awareness regarding use of virtual reality technology in developing nations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in usage of VR in cancer therapies and advanced dental procedures are expected to create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc. (Google), General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips), SyncThink Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., AppliedVR, Inc., EchoPixel, DAQRI, and Orca Health, Inc.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global VR in healthcare market based on product, technology, end-user, and region. On the basis of product, the VR sensors segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, it is expected to register the highest CAGR of 33.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on technology, the projector and display walls segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 33.3% during the forecast period.

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

