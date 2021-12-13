BerlinExplorer’s Latest Collaborative Photography Project Make It Red Now Available for Preorder

Make it Red Cover Page Two, Make it Red Page Ten, Make it Red

BERLIN, GERMANY, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BerlinExplorer – the fast growing visual art and photography project that is focusing on the point of view and realities of its many artistic partners located all over the world – is pleased to announce that its latest editorial publication, Make It Red, is now available for preorder.

Since its founding in November 2020, BerlinExplorer has quickly gained a following thanks to its striking artistic projects, which harness the power of images to foster a better understanding of the production of content. Its latest publication – Make It Red – is an embodiment of this and features the work of more than 30 artists who all use different methods of communication to show how the color red acquires new visual meanings in a diverse array of contexts.

“In this volume, I wanted to go further than in previous works to discover new dynamics of composition, to break with past methods of layout and design,” says Emiliano Vittoriosi, the Founder of BerlinExplorer and the editor of Make It Red. “While Make It Red certainly presented challenges in this regard, all the photographers presented such incredible work, which made overcoming those challenges a very rewarding experience. I think readers will be thrilled, and with other groundbreaking collaborative projects such as Make It Green, a self-portrait book, and a growing podcast, we’ll have even more to share soon.”

To learn more about or preorder Make It Red, click here.

About Berlin Explorer

BerlinExplorer was actually born in November 2020 and very quickly it is growing and making strong collaborations with photographers, editors and photography specialists from all over the world.

We created this project because we believe in the power of images and we want to make sure that there is something in the world that helps the production of content that is understood.

Today more than ever we need people to learn to understand the difference between one image and another, so that our work does not end up as a pure hobby, but that there is a broad interest and understanding of the time, money and skills invested in this medium.

BerlinExplorer wants to be an open-door activity and accessible to anyone who wants to gain experience in photography, it is not a closed circle, but an opportunity to grow in a community open to the exchange of ideas and experiences. We don’t aim at just the aesthetics of our social networks, we don’t sell content, our sharing who we believe has the skills and our belief.

That’s why BerlinExplorer supports itself through donations. Obviously the more we expand, the more possibilities there are to create a reality. We are planning to open an office in Berlin, which will be the base, for workshops, exhibitions, meetings, a place for discussion and reception.