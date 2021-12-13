Submit Release
Idaho Inventor Dr. Karl Zarse Levels Up New Year's Resolutions by Introducing the Revolutionary ImmuneX2 Supplement

MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every New Year millions of Americans vow to live a healthier lifestyle, but one pioneer in the wellness space has the answer to what ails us. Dr. Karl Zarse, a leader in the healthcare industry, announces a revolutionary breakthrough in immune-boosting therapy. As the inventor of the ImmuneX2 supplement, Dr. Zarse is upending the growing field with his proprietary blend.

ImmunueX2 is derived from years of research to optimize innate and adaptive immune functionality. Dr. Zarse adds, "A healthy immune system has been proven to help fight viruses like the flu and COVID." In collaboration with Can B Corp, Dr. Zarse's first-of-its-kind invention bolsters immunodeficient systems with needed nutrients to help the body heal on its own.

As the owner of Spine and Pain PLLC, Dr. Zarse is a leader in the field of pain management, and now through his timely breakthrough, faithful users of his regiment are praising his work. According to Dr. Zarse, ImmuneX2 is in a class all by itself. The product boasts the highest dosages while avoiding any issues of toxicity. That means "anyone can take it regardless of size." Furthermore, the product is 100% organic and certified by an independent laboratory. Finally, Dr. Zarse has thought of everything to keep his patients safe.

Dr. Zarse, a University of Wisconsin grad, is always ahead of the curve when bringing the best technology to his patients. Earlier this year, he instituted the Abbott's NeuroSphere™️ Virtual Clinic with real-time programming adjustments in response to the needs of the infirmed. Knowing that recent reports show 8 out of 10 Americans feeling anxious, sad, and full of anger, Dr. Zarse stepped in with a state-of-the-art system to put the body back in balance. The APA contends that stress weakens the immune system, so our physical health pays the price. Signs of a damaged immune system include brittle bones and changes in digestion, but ImmuneX2 can interrupt this process to aid healing and regeneration.

Through his holistic approach, Dr. Zarse urges Americans to "please start taking care of yourself today. Don't wait for the hospitals and the healthcare system to take care of you." In these trying times, emergency care centers are at capacity. Dr. Zarse wants health-conscious people to avoid needing medical care by getting in tune with their bodies, so start the year off right by taking ImmuneX2.

For more information contact: Rich Morganstern 413 883 8630 or orders@immunex2.com.

